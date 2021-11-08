Raiders release Damon Arnette for sending gun-toting direct message

The Las Vegas Raiders’ nightmare season continues.

Second-year cornerback Damon Arnette, a 2020 first-rounder, has been released after he sent a fan a threatening direct message on Instagram with video while holding various guns. Arnette this week was also implicated in an October 2020 car crash, one where he reportedly left the scene on foot and made his way to the Raiders’ nearby practice facility.

The Raiders cut ties with Arnette on Monday, as general manager Mike Mayock held a conference call to announce the news and take questions from the media.

“Very painful decision,” Mayock said, via the team’s YouTube channel . “We spent significant time, effort and resources trying to help him in all facets of his life. There have been a series of bad decisions that have come over the past year or so, but we can not stand for the video of Damon with a gun, threatening to take a life.”

Mayock admitted that the Raiders had concerns with Arnette’s character as they went through the pre-draft process with the former Ohio State Buckeye.

“There’s was significant concern,” Mayock said. “Most teams around the league were very aware of it.”

According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, Arnette crashed four different rental cars during his rookie season in the span of a few weeks.

Mayock said the Raiders felt confident they’d be able to help Arnette after talking with the Ohio State coaching staff.

“Obviously, in hindsight, we weren’t able to do it,” Mayock said. “At the time, we thought it was an acceptable risk.”

Arnette’s impending release comes just days after 23-year-old Tina Tintor was killed in a fiery car crash caused by former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs, who was driving 156 mph and has been charged with DUI resulting in death. Coach Jon Gruden resigned in October after homophobic and misogynistic e-mails surfaced from his days at ESPN.

Arnette and Ruggs were the first two players picked in the Raiders’ 2020 draft class, which is already being panned widely. Josh Dubow of the Associated Press provided some context.

“We had seven picks, we’re down to three,” Mayock said of his 2020 draft class. “Am I sick to my stomach right now on a lot of levels? Yes. I mentioned we found the risk acceptable after doing more homework on Arnette on anybody we’ve done in the years I’ve been here. Obviously, we missed. That is 100 percent on me.”

