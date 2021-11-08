CBOT wheat rises on technical buying, positioning before crop data

CHICAGO, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Friday. WHEAT - Steady to down 4 cents per bushel * End-of-week profit taking expected in wheat after four straight days of gains pushed most-active CBOT soft red winter wheat contract and front-month K.C. hard red winter wheat contract to multi-year highs on Thursday. * Losses kept in check by concerns about global supplies. * The U.S. Agriculture Department on Thursday morning said that export sales of wheat totaled 308,400 tonnes in the week ended Nov. 4. That was in line with trade forecasts that ranged from 200,000 to 510,000. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat ended overnight trading down 3/4 cent at $8.11-3/4 per bushel. K.C. December hard red winter wheat dropped 3-1/2 cents to $8.24-1/2, and MGEX December spring wheat fell 4 cents to $10.49-1/4. CORN - Down 2 to 3 cents per bushel * Commercial hedging weighs on corn after wave of farmer selling this week pressures cash market. * Weekly corn export sales came in at 1.065 million compared to market expectations for 700,000 to 1.41 million tonnes. * December corn last traded down 2 cents at $5.67-1/2 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 2 to 3 cents per bushel * Soybean seen extending rally to fourth straight day, with market supported by U.S. Agriculture Department's surprise cut to the U.S. harvest outlook on Tuesday. * USDA said that soybean export sales totaled 1.319 million tonnes, in line with estimates for 950,000 to 1.82 million tonnes. * Separately, USDA said that private exporters reported the sale of 256,930 tonnes of soybeans for delivery to unknown destinations in the 2021/22 marketing year. * January soybeans were last up 2-1/2 cents at $12.24 a bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

