Chicago, IL

CBOT wheat rises on technical buying, positioning before crop data

Agriculture Online
 6 days ago

CHICAGO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures closed mostly firmer on Monday on technical buying and positioning before a monthly U.S. Department of Agriculture crop report on Tuesday, analysts said. * CBOT December SRW settled up 1-1/2 cents at...

www.agriculture.com

Agriculture Online

China proposes new rules to ease GMO approvals

BEIJING, Nov 14 (Reuters) - China is planning changes to its seed regulations that will make it easier to approve genetically modified crops, a move seen as a critical step toward commercialising GM corn. The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs published a draft document late on Friday proposing a...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Wheat eases after multi-year highs on global supply risks

PARIS/SINGAPORE, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Chicago and Paris wheat futures inched lower on Friday, consolidating after multi-year highs a day earlier when the prospect of further Russian export restrictions rekindled worries about tightening global availability. Soybeans and corn also ticked down after a choppy trading week influenced by an unexpected...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Ukraine winter wheat sowing at 6.2 mlm ha, 94% of planned

KYIV, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Ukrainian agricultural companies had sown 6.2 million hectares of winter wheat as of Nov 11, or almost 94% of the planned area of 6.66 million hectares, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. Winter grain sowing has practically stopped in recent days and farmers have planted...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Nov 17-23

MOSCOW, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Russia has set out its grain export taxes for Nov. 17-23, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. $ per tonne Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Nov 17-23 - tax 77.1 66.0 62.9 - indicative price 310.2 279.3 274.9 Nov 10-16 - tax 69.9 54.8 50.1 - indicative price 299.9 263.3 256.6 Oct 27-Nov 9 - tax 67.0 42.6 49.7 - indicative price 295.8 245.9 256.0 Oct 20-26 - tax 61.3 45.9 48.4 - indicative price 287.6 250.6 254.2 Oct 13-19 - tax 58.7 49.4 47.2 - indicative price 283.9 255.6 252.5 Oct 6-12 - tax 57.8 43.1 45.2 - indicative price 282.6 246.6 249.7 Sept 29-Oct 5 - tax 53.5 35.3 46.3 - indicative price 276.5 235.5 251.2 Sept 22-28 - tax 50.9 31.0 47.8 - indicative price 272.8 229.4 253.4 Sept 15-21 - tax 52.5 33.1 49.0 - indicative price 275.0 232.3 255.0 Sept 8-14 - tax 46.5 26.1 51.1 - indicative price 266.5 222.4 258.1 Sept 1-7 - tax 39.4 27.0 51.6 - indicative price 256.4 223.7 258.8 Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, launched its formula-based duty for grain exports from June as part of measures the government hopes will help to stabilise domestic food inflation. The agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, based on price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Polina Devitt Editing by David Goodman )
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Food a factor in highest inflation rate in three decades

With the U.S. inflation rate at 6.2% — the highest it’s been since 1990 — President Biden said the government was on the alert for price gouging as it worked to remove bottlenecks in the supply chain. Inflation has been on the rise since February, with soaring food prices, often led by meat, as an important factor.
BUSINESS
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Corn down 2-3 cents, soybeans up 2-3 cents, wheat steady-down 4 cents

CHICAGO, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Friday. WHEAT - Steady to down 4 cents per bushel * End-of-week profit taking expected in wheat after four straight days of gains pushed most-active CBOT soft red winter wheat contract and front-month K.C. hard red winter wheat contract to multi-year highs on Thursday. * Losses kept in check by concerns about global supplies. * The U.S. Agriculture Department on Thursday morning said that export sales of wheat totaled 308,400 tonnes in the week ended Nov. 4. That was in line with trade forecasts that ranged from 200,000 to 510,000. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat ended overnight trading down 3/4 cent at $8.11-3/4 per bushel. K.C. December hard red winter wheat dropped 3-1/2 cents to $8.24-1/2, and MGEX December spring wheat fell 4 cents to $10.49-1/4. CORN - Down 2 to 3 cents per bushel * Commercial hedging weighs on corn after wave of farmer selling this week pressures cash market. * Weekly corn export sales came in at 1.065 million compared to market expectations for 700,000 to 1.41 million tonnes. * December corn last traded down 2 cents at $5.67-1/2 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 2 to 3 cents per bushel * Soybean seen extending rally to fourth straight day, with market supported by U.S. Agriculture Department's surprise cut to the U.S. harvest outlook on Tuesday. * USDA said that soybean export sales totaled 1.319 million tonnes, in line with estimates for 950,000 to 1.82 million tonnes. * Separately, USDA said that private exporters reported the sale of 256,930 tonnes of soybeans for delivery to unknown destinations in the 2021/22 marketing year. * January soybeans were last up 2-1/2 cents at $12.24 a bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

TABLE-French cereal crop progress for week to Nov. 8

PARIS, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Below are the latest weekly estimates from farm office FranceAgriMer on harvest progress for grain maize, the crop conditions for grain maize and winter barley, and the sowing progress for soft wheat, winter barley and durum, covering week 44 ended Nov. 8. Figures are percentages of the crop area. GRAIN MAIZE HARVESTING Percent harvested Week 44 average in France 83 Week 43 2021 73 Week 45 2020 97 GRAIN MAIZE CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 44 average in France 0 1 10 76 13 Week 43 2021 0 1 10 76 13 Week 45 2020 4 12 26 53 5 WINTER BARLEY CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 44 average in France 0 0 1 98 1 Week 43 2021 0 0 2 97 1 Week 45 2020 0 1 4 94 0 SOFT WHEAT SOWING Percent sown Week 44 average in France 87 Week 43 2021 80 Week 45 2020 86 WINTER BARLEY SOWING Percent sown Week 44 average in France 94 Week 43 2021 90 Week 45 2020 93 DURUM SOWING Percent sown Week 44 average in France 38 Week 43 2021 26 Week 45 2020 50 (Reporting by Forrest Crellin Editing by David Goodman )
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Managing P and K in an era of higher prices

Farmers understand fertilizer prices fluctuate with time. “We are living through a substantial shift in potassium and phosphorus prices, from low prices in the 2020 growing season to the highest prices in the past decade for fertilizer purchased now for the 2022 growing season,” says John Lory, University of Missouri Extension nutrient management specialist.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Lessons learned from the 2021 bull market in grains

Over the past 20 years, I have watched three major bull markets in the grain markets. Each one had the potential to have a huge impact on your farm’s profits, and so will the next rally, when it comes. Each rally is different, but how you should handle it is...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME cattle futures end mostly lower as corn prices climb

CHICAGO, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures closed mostly lower on Friday, pressured by rising corn prices that depressed feeder cattle futures, traders said. But firmer cash cattle prices this week underpinned the market. CME January feeder cattle futures fell 1.350 cents to end at 157.725...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Ukraine 2021/22 grain exports up 16.2% so far

KYIV, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Ukraine has exported 21.5 million tonnes of grain so far in the 2021/22 July-June season, up 18.4% from 18.5 million tonnes at the same stage a year earlier, agriculture ministry data showed on Friday. That included 13.1 million tonnes of wheat, 4.6 million tonnes of...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Egypt announces price band for local wheat procurement

CAIRO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Egypt has announced the price band for domestic wheat procurement on Thursday ahead of planting for the new season. The band of prices ranges from 800 Egyptian pounds per ardeb (150 kilograms)to 820 Egyptian pounds per ardeb depending on the wheat's purity level, according to a joint statement by the country's ministries of supply, finance and agriculture.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Brazil's JBS says it expects to pass on higher costs to meat consumers

SAO PAULO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA said on Thursday in a quarterly call that it will continue to pass through higher prices to consumers as it grapples with rising costs in key markets around the world. JBS executives said that its plan to list shares in...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat near 9-year high, set for biggest weekly rise in four months

SINGAPORE, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose for a fifth consecutive session on Friday and were set their biggest weekly gain in four months, as concerns about tight exportable global surplus kept prices near their highest in nine years. Soybeans and corn gained ground and both markets were...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-EU wheat climbs to 13-1/2 year high, U.S. prices ease

LONDON, Nov 11 (Reuters) - European wheat futures climbed to a 13-1/2 year high on Thursday, boosted by concern that global supplies could tighten further, while a strong dollar weighed on U.S. grain and oilseed prices. March milling wheat on Paris-based Euronext was up 0.35% at 290.75 euros a tonne...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-Euronext wheat touches 13-year high on Russian export curbs

HAMBURG, Nov 11 (Reuters) - March milling wheat on the Paris Euronext exchange hit a 13-year high in Thursday trade, continuing strength this week on reports that Russia is planning more grain export restrictions, traders said. The contract hit 292.75 euros a tonne on Thursday, the highest price on a...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

China corn prices rise as bad weather delays crop shipments

BEIJING/SINGAPORE, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Corn prices in China have pushed to multi-month highs despite the advancing harvest after wet weather slowed crop collection just as record energy prices pushed up grain drying and logistics costs, analysts and traders said. New crop corn futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange have...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Argentina's Bioceres won't immediately commercialize GM wheat - company source

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Argentine biotech company Bioceres will not immediately commercialize genetically modified wheat despite GMO flour having been approved on Thursday by main importer Brazil, according to a company source who asked not to be named. The company will seek approval from other key importers before...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Brazil flour millers ask president to intervene against GMO wheat from Argentina

SAO PAULO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian flour milling association Abitrigo said it would ask the president's office to convene a national biosecurity committee to review a decision allowing imports of GMO wheat flour from Argentina, according to a statement on Thursday. Abitrigo also said it is evaluating legal options...
AGRICULTURE

