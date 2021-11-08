CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers

study reveals why one type of can connect people

By Jennifer Walter
Inverse
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery culture in history has its...

www.inverse.com

ScienceAlert

Researchers Are Figuring Out Why Some People Can 'Hear' The Voices of The Dead

Scientists have identified the traits that may make a person more likely to claim they hear the voices of the dead. According to research published earlier this year, a predisposition to high levels of absorption in tasks, unusual auditory experiences in childhood, and a high susceptibility to auditory hallucinations all occur more strongly in self-described clairaudient mediums than the general population. The finding could help us to better understand the upsetting auditory hallucinations that accompany mental illnesses such as schizophrenia, the researchers say. The Spiritualist experiences of clairvoyance and clairaudience – the experience of seeing or hearing something in the absence of an...
SCIENCE
L.A. Weekly

COVID-19 Survivors May Experience These Two Newly Discovered Side Effects

A recent study found a pair of side effects that are associated with long-haul COVID-19. There are a couple of recurring side effects that are now being associated with post-COVID-19 symptoms (also known as “long COVID”). According to a new study, memory loss and cognitive dysfunction are common symptoms linked with survivors of the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Myths#Storytellers
healththoroughfare.com

Major Warning: Humanity Won’t Be Able to Control Super-Intelligent AI

It’s only a matter of time until super-intelligent AI robots will be roaming the Earth and taking many of our jobs. We’ve all seen such scenarios in sci-fi movies, and while we thought that they were only the outcome of human imagination going berserk, reality says otherwise. Scientists have become...
TECHNOLOGY
ScienceAlert

Human Birth Canals Are Seriously Twisted. Researchers Think They've Figured Out Why

There's an odd twist to human physiology not seen in any other primate that makes giving birth more complicated for our species. Now, a study using biomechanical modelling on gait and posture has provided some insights into this long-standing mystery. The narrow shape of the human birth canal is kinked at the inlet, so that contractions of the mother must rotate the baby's big brain and wide shoulders nearly 90 degrees to fit into the pelvis. Imagine sliding a foot into a tight boot with a twisted entrance and you've got a rough idea of how challenging this can be. If the baby...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Study explains why some people test negative for Covid even though everyone around them is infected

New research has found why some people are more resistant to Covid-19 and test negative despite exposure to the infection, while it spread rapidly through millions of others.A team at the University College London found the link between resistance to Covid-19 and T-cells present in the immune system that can clean up SARS-CoV-2 and other infections of the coronavirus family at a nascent stage, opening the possibility for new vaccine technology. “Everyone has anecdotal evidence of people being exposed but not succumbing to infection,” Leo Swadling, an immunologist at University College London and the lead author of the paper, said....
SCIENCE
The Independent

Women explains how narcissistic personality disorder led her to cheat on multiple partners

A woman with narcissistic personality disorder (NPD) has explained how the condition led her to cheat on former partners multiple times.Kanika Batra, 25, from Sydney, Australia, says she has become reliant on external validation and praise from other people because she “doesn’t know how to produce internal validation”.Batra, a model and social media influencer with more than 180,000 followers on Instagram, told SBS Insight that this causes her to seek validation from people other than her previous partners. View this post on Instagram ...
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP
Inverse

Why do we have different hair colors? Research reveals the genetics at play

One of the traits that we usually use to physically describe people is their hair color. Hair is a useful descriptor because it varies so much among us. Melanin is the molecule responsible for the many different hair color tones. It’s also responsible for the color of our skin and eyes. We inherit these traits from our parents in a complex way.
HAIR CARE
ScienceAlert

Dark Matter Birthed More of Itself From Regular Matter, Claims Wild New Paper

There's a lot we still don't know about dark matter – that mysterious, invisible mass that could make up as much as 85 percent of everything around us – but a new paper outlines a rather unusual hypothesis about the very creation of the stuff. In short: dark matter creates dark matter. The idea is that at some point in the early stages of the Universe, dark matter particles were able to create more dark matter particles out of particles of regular matter, which would go some way to explaining why there's now so much of the stuff about. The new research...
ASTRONOMY
New York Post

Study reveals why children may be better learners than adults

Because children explore more than adults, this helps them learn better than grown-ups, according to a recent study. The study notes when adults attempt something new but get a negative result, they usually won’t try it again. One of the co-authors, Dr. Alison Gopnik, a professor of psychology at UC...
KIDS

