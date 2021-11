After a week where at least some of the attention of many Miami Dolphins fans was on news about the NFL trade deadline, the focus returns to the field Sunday. A trade for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who hasn't played as yet in 2021, didn't materialize this week for Miami. So now, the Dolphins (1-7) return to the field with Tua Tagovailoa under center, trying to break a seven-game losing streak against the very same Texans.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO