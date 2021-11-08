Walter Lawrence “Skinny” Davis, 90, Foothills Lane, Princeton, died peacefully, Sunday, November 7, 2021, at his home with his family by his side.

Walter was a loving husband, son, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and friend. Skinny retired from U.S. Steel with over 32 years of service as Maintenance Foreman. After his retirement, he moved to Orlando, FL where he loved to fish and play golf and was of the Methodist faith. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of over 62 years, Marie Blevins Davis and two brothers, James L. Davis, Jr. and George “Bunky” Davis. Left to cherish his memory are his loving children, Robin Ann Hunt and husband Kuba, Walter Earl Davis and wife Helen; Four loving grandchildren, Brandy Davis, Michael Davis, April Neely and husband Brock and Brittney Huffman and husband Braxton; Loving step-granddaughter, Courtney Siers and husband Josh; Nine loving great-grandchildren, with Ava Marie being his special little girl; Three loving sisters, Marian Shatley, Edith Dickinson and Carol Atkinson; Several loving nieces, nephews and friends. The family has honored Walter’s request that he be cremated. Private services for the family will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be shared with the family via www.memorialfd.com. The Davis family is being served by the Memorial Funeral Directory and Cremation Center on the Athens Road in Princeton.

