Today’s Photo by Ted Grussing Photography: Raptor Overload

… as I continue to go through the shots from the raptor shoot last Wednesday I continue to find gems that I can spend time with. The image above is of Leroy as he is leaving a juniper bush out in the field and flying to another tree via some low level flying over the grass looking for another rabbit. Finley pictured below looks for smaller fare such as grasshoppers or caterpillars. That is the difference between a raptor that weighs in at about 1.5 pounds and one that weighs in at 4 ounces. Same winged killing machine, but designed to keep other species in check.

Another busy week underway with the presentation at KSB on Wednesday evening. It is coming together and looking very good and I should have it the way I want it by Friday … whoops, the presentation is Wednesday … they are always a work in progress and never reach the perfection I want, but as with everything else in life you just do your best and that is what you get! I hope you will come out for the show; it is at The Hub in Posse Grounds at 5PM.

Veterans Day is coming up on Thursday … a day to remember the millions who have served these United States of America in military service … what a privilege to have served this magnificent country!

Have a beautiful day, smile, and live each moment you are given … keep breathing too!

Good night, thou sweet, old world, good night; Enfold me in the gentle light Of other days, when gleams Of dewy meadows held my dreams; And quiet walks, as day sank low, Dispelled each touch of woe. Let me forget these joys be gone, But feel them coming on From out the past, with laughter’s cries And dream enamored skies Of old. One hand let me hold tight. Good night, though sweet, old world, good night. Good Night by Max Ehrmann

