Shelvey Jean “Nannie” Blevins, of Beckley, was reunited with her beloved husband, Selby on November 5, 2021 when she heard the voice say “Come Home”. Born May 31, 1938 in Princewick; she was a daughter of the late William Booker Adams and Ila Ethel Brown Adams. Shelvey loved crocheting and quilting. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Selby H. Blevins, Jr in December 2003; a son-in-law, Fred Mann; siblings, Jarrell Adams, Carson Adams, Raymond Adams, Junior Adams, Thelma Brown, Gladdine Farley, Charles Adams, Glenna Lilly, and Wilma McGraw. Those left to cherish her memory include her loving daughter, Diana Mann of Beckley; daughter, Sandra Blevins of Beckley; son, Howard Blevins and wife, Adele of Atlanta, GA; grandchildren, Jessica Mann, Matt Blevins, Jordan Blevins; Alex Blevins her precious soon to be great-granddaughter; brother, Roger Adams of San Diego, CA; special nieces and nephews; extended family and friends. A Graveside Service to celebrate the life of Shelvey Jean “Nannie” Blevins will be held 10:00AM Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens, Beckley with Pastor Troy Rackliffe officiating, with burial to follow. The Blevins family would like to extend a special “Thank You” to Raleigh General Hospital’s 4 South Doctors and Nurses and all the family and friends that showed such care and compassion during her transition. “Blessed are those that mourn, for they will be comforted” Blue Ridge Funeral Home, 5251 Robert C Byrd Drive, Beckley is honored to be serving the family.