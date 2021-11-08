CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Estes Park, CO

WATCH: Angry Elk Knocks Man Over Wall At Estes Park

By Zuri Anderson
97.3 KBCO
97.3 KBCO
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yv03E_0cqPpz0E00

The scary moment where a bull elk knocked a man off his feet was caught on camera in Colorado, according to FTW Outdoors .

Denver resident Eric Burley recorded the footage in Estes Park, Colorado, where it shows him repeatedly warning an unidentified man of getting too close to an elk and his harem. He can be heard saying, "Sir, watch out, watch out!" but the man seemed intent on walking past the animal.

That's when the elk lost its patience and suddenly flipped the man off his feet and over a wall, the video shows. A couple of witnesses ran to the man's aid despite the annoyed elk still being close. He wasn't seriously injured , according to Burley.

Burley said he was visiting Estes Park with his wife on October 31 to see the elk herds. During their visit, things started getting tense when a bull elk approached an alpha and his harem.

“The two male elks made eye contact and started showing teeth. That’s when I knew to clear a path between the two and let mother nature take its course," Burley told FTW Outdoors. "However the person thought it would be wise to walk right in front of one of the male elks. This person also didn’t listen to my commands to watch out and that’s when the person got attacked."

Colorado wildlife officials say tourists getting close to elks has been a recurring issue lately. Earlier in October, another video showed an elk charging at a crowd of people in Estes Park.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KKTV

WATCH: Elk attacks man in Colorado as person filming tries to warn him

ESTES PARK, Colo. (KKTV) - Yet another video filmed in Colorado serves as a reminder to use common sense when you’re around wildlife. Colorado Parks and Wildlife is continually warning people to avoid conflict with wild animals, especially animals that pose a danger to people and pets. Click here for more tips and advice from the wildlife agency.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Denver, CO
Estes Park, CO
Crime & Safety
Denver, CO
Accidents
City
Estes Park, CO
State
Colorado State
Estes Park, CO
Accidents
Local
Colorado Accidents
County
Denver, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Colorado Turkeys Do Preemptive Thanksgiving Strike in Estes Park

Thanksgiving 2021. It's the year the turkeys got their revenge in Colorado if a new video out of Estes Park is to be believed. After much turkey analysis, I'm still not 100% sure what's happening here. I believe the lady that shared the video is in the same predicament. Here's what she had to say about this mammoth gathering of birds in front of her Estes Park cabin:
COLORADO STATE
Estes Park Trail Gazette

VIDEO: Halloween 2021 in downtown Estes Park

Despite the cold and the blowing snow, Estes Park showed up for the annual trick ‘r treating event in downtown Estes Park on Elkhorn Avenue. Local authorities closed the road down to maximize safety. These videos were captured by Ron Bruchwalski.
ESTES PARK, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elks#Animals#Harem#Ftw#Accident#Ftw Outdoors
1230 ESPN

Angry Bull Elk Charges People In Downtown Estes Park

There are certain things you DON'T want angry at you. At or near the very top of that list is an animal that can be about 5-6 foot tall, weigh anywhere between 500-700 pounds and can run up to 35-40 mph. That would be a bull elk and just recently, one of those suckers got mad and started charging people in Estes Park.
ESTES PARK, CO
OutThere Colorado

[VIDEO] Elk knocks man over concrete barricade in Colorado

Another example of why it's important to respect the space of wildlife surfaced online this week, when a man got a bit too close to a bull elk in Estes Park, Colorado. The video, originally posted by TikTok user Eric Burely, shows a large elk that becomes protective of his harem, charging a man that's walking just a few feet away.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
CBS Denver

‘Lane Splitting’, Dangerous Motorcycle Activity, Leads To Death Of Aurora Motorcyclist

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A motorcyclist was killed Saturday night in Aurora as he rode between cars at the intersection of Blackhawk Street and Mississippi Avenue. The motorcyclist crashed into a tow truck that was turning left. It is called “lane splitting” — motorcycles maneuver between the cars. Often when a light is red the motorcycles will move between the stopped vehicles to get in front of them at the intersection. It’s a practice that Megan Burchstead sees regularly from her apartment perch in Denver’s LoDo neighborhood. “I have seen and also recorded (it) countless times. Probably the main thing they do downtown...
AURORA, CO
97.3 KBCO

97.3 KBCO

Denver, CO
2K+
Followers
757
Post
420K+
Views
ABOUT

World Class Rock Denver/Boulder

 https://kbco.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy