Garfield County arrest seven suspects in drug trafficking organization

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. (KREX) — The Two Rivers Drug Enforcement Team along with the Drug Enforcement Administration started an investigation earlier this year into a Drug Trafficking Organization (DTO) located in the City of Rifle/Garfield County area. Throughout the investigation TRIDENT/DEA identified numerous people that were involved with the transporting and distribution of illegal narcotics and firearms.

On November 4, TRIDENT/DEA along with the Threat Assessment Group (TAG), Garfield County All Hazards Response Team (AHRT), HSI, Officers, Deputies and investigators from the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, Rifle Police Department, Glenwood Springs Police Department and the Parachute Police Department conducted numerous search and arrests warrants tied to this DTO:

Brittany N. Ferpes (38 years of age)

Ruben Chavez III (28 years of age)

Christopher L. Richter (34 years of age)

Tyrell T. Portlock (49 years of age, already in custody)

Brittany J. N Echeverria (32 years of age)

Garrett D. Ford (34 years of age, multiple warrants)

Cody A. Smith (31 years of age, already in custody)

Over the course of the investigation, TRIDENT/DEA seized approximately 8.43 pounds of Methamphetamine, 13,846 Fentanyl pills, 3,814 Xanax bars, almost ¾ of a pound of cocaine, 73.6 grams of Psilocybin Mushrooms, 5.69 pounds of Marijuana, 12 guns in which at least 2 were reported stolen and over $45,000 in U.S. currency. The charges brought against these persons include firearm offenses, possession of a controlled substance, distribution of a controlled substance, and conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, which are felony charges.

There are still aspects of this investigation that are ongoing.

