Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi Reflects on (and Defends!) Her Jersey Shore Fashions

Porsha Williams’ family questions her engagement to Simon Guobadia in the first tension-filled trailer for ‘Porsha’s Family Matters.’. Porsha Williams’ family has a lot to say about her whirlwind engagement to fiancé Simon Guobadia in the first trailer for Porsha’s Family Matters, the new Real Housewives of Atlanta spinoff series. Set to premiere on Bravo on Sunday, Nov. 28, the limited series will follow the extended Williams family as they work through their familial drama at a wellness resort in Mexico. What’s a family wellness getaway without tension? In a trailer released on Monday, Oct. 25, Porsha’s family voice their concerns about her impending nuptials.
Comments / 0