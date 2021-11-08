Man arrested after hostage situation in Raleigh County

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Beckley man is facing serious charges after a hostage situation.

According to Raleigh County deputies, on November 6, 2021, a domestic call came in about a man who had shot a gun in the house and wouldn’t let the grandma leave. When deputies arrived at the home, the female who had been held hostage was walking out of the house. She told deputies that Andrew Sampson was still armed inside the home and threatened to shoot law enforcement. The female victim advised that Andrew woke her up and wanted her to transport him to Shotter’s Roose to purchase ammunition. When she refused, Andrew retrieved a revolver from the bedroom, presented the gun, and fired one shot into the floor near her and her granddaughter.

The grandmother made the granddaughter leave home and go next door to her uncle’s. She said that Andrew would not let her leave, stating, “you’re not leaving here, and Tim better not call the law.” The woman was able to go after Andrew, looked outside, and was distracted by deputies.

A Special Response Team attempted to talk to Andrew for around 2 hours. A shot was fired, and communication was lost with the suspect. When authorities entered the home, Andrew was on the couch holding a revolver to his head. After another hour of speaking with Andrew, he finally surrendered the firearm and was taken into custody.

Andrew Sampson is charged with two counts of Wanton Endangerment, one count of domestic assault, and one count of unlawful restraint. He is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a 15,000 dollar bond.