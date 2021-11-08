CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh County, WV

Man arrested after hostage situation in Raleigh County

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bbjoH_0cqPofLT00

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Beckley man is facing serious charges after a hostage situation.

According to Raleigh County deputies, on November 6, 2021, a domestic call came in about a man who had shot a gun in the house and wouldn’t let the grandma leave. When deputies arrived at the home, the female who had been held hostage was walking out of the house. She told deputies that Andrew Sampson was still armed inside the home and threatened to shoot law enforcement. The female victim advised that Andrew woke her up and wanted her to transport him to Shotter’s Roose to purchase ammunition. When she refused, Andrew retrieved a revolver from the bedroom, presented the gun, and fired one shot into the floor near her and her granddaughter.

The grandmother made the granddaughter leave home and go next door to her uncle’s. She said that Andrew would not let her leave, stating, “you’re not leaving here, and Tim better not call the law.” The woman was able to go after Andrew, looked outside, and was distracted by deputies.

A Special Response Team attempted to talk to Andrew for around 2 hours. A shot was fired, and communication was lost with the suspect. When authorities entered the home, Andrew was on the couch holding a revolver to his head. After another hour of speaking with Andrew, he finally surrendered the firearm and was taken into custody.

Andrew Sampson is charged with two counts of Wanton Endangerment, one count of domestic assault, and one count of unlawful restraint. He is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a 15,000 dollar bond.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Lootpress

A reported hunter getting shot leads to man killing deer illegally

WOOD COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On November 6th, the Wood County Sheriff’s Department responded to a 911 call of an individual reportedly getting shot at while hunting. An individual was located target practicing. The deputies had learned that the initial caller had harvested an 8-point deer and had harvested another the week before.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Beckley man charged after trying to cash a check he forged

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Beckley man is charged with forgery after attempting to cash a check that he signed. According to police, on October 12, 2021, a woman called police regarding a check trying to be cashed without her permission at City National Bank. She stated that her husband had lost his wallet and later received a phone calls rating that some of his belongings were found in a bush on the WVU Tech campus. She then received a phone call from City National bank stating a Mr. Phillip Agee was trying to cash a check from her bank account for a value of 300 dollars. She advised them that she did not write a check for cash, nor did she allow Mr. Agee to try to cash a check. She also didn’t know the suspect.
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

Man arrested after punching and attempting to rob woman who gave him a ride

MONTGOMERY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Montgomery man is in jail after a lady gave two men a ride, and one man punched her in the mouth and attempted to rob her. According to Montgomery Police, on Monday, November 8, a victim called 911 regarding her being robbed and beaten. When police arrived at the Montgomery Fire Department, the female victim had large blood on her lips and mouth. The victim told police that she was driving down Fourth Avenue in Montgomery when a Black male flagged her down with tattoos on his face. The victim identified the suspects as Ronald Terrell Jr. and his friend Jamie Smith.
MONTGOMERY, WV
Lootpress

One student shot and killed, another student dies in car crash in the same week

YADKIN COUNTY, NC (LOOTPRESS) – Yadkin County Schools in North Carolina is mourning the loss of two students in just one week. According to school officials, a 17-year-old Forbush High School senior, Norah Smitherman, was shot and killed on Thursday, November 4. A few days earlier, 11-year-old Madison Styers, a fifth-grader at Courtney Elementary School, died in a car crash.
YADKIN COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Raleigh, WV
City
Beckley, WV
Beckley, WV
Crime & Safety
County
Raleigh County, WV
Raleigh County, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Man, WV
Lootpress

Businesswoman convicted after violating lockdown order

ASHEVILLE, NC (LOOTPRESS) – An Asheville businesswoman was convicted Friday following a jury trial on misdemeanor criminal charges of violating an emergency statewide lockdown order in May 2020 by opening her breakfast diner to dine-in traffic for several days. ​The case is one of only a handful of such cases...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Lootpress

Bodies of Ohio couple missing 3 years believed to be found

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (AP) — The bodies of an Ohio couple missing since 2018 are believed to have been found Thursday in a car submerged in the Ohio River, authorities said. Joni Davis and her longtime boyfriend and caregiver, Brian Goff, disappeared in June 2018. Volunteer divers who were working...
OHIO STATE
Lootpress

West Virginia Parkways Authority hit by cyberattack

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — The West Virginia Parkways Authority was the victim of a cyberattack Friday but there is no indication that customer data was breached, an official said. Parkways Authority Executive Director Jeff Miller said the attack affected only internal computer systems that handle email, telephones and various non-critical...
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
954K+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy