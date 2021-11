Scott Frost will return as Nebraska's football coach in 2022 with a restructured contract, athletic director Trev Alberts announced Monday. Frost is 15-27 at Nebraska and will miss a bowl game for the fourth consecutive season, as the Cornhuskers dropped to 3-7 following Saturday's 26-17 loss to Ohio State. But Alberts, hired in July, has seen enough progress to retain Frost, a former Nebraska quarterback, for a fifth year. All seven of Nebraska's losses have come by nine points or fewer this season.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO