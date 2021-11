US stocks are drifting from record highs after producer pricing pressures moderate and treasuries rise on delayed Fed rate-hike expectations and uncertainty on how the board will look next year. Now that earning season is winding down, corporate America did OK given the wrath of pricing pressures. Investors are not looking forward to the debt limit crisis that seems poised to go down to the wire in early December. The S&P 500 index went on a relentless run and was ripe for a down day.

STOCKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO