Driver, Several Students Hospitalized After Easton Area School Bus Crashes Into Creek

A driver and eight students were hospitalized after a school bus crashed through a guard rail and into a creek in the Lehigh Valley on Monday morning, according to LehighValleyLive.

The Easton Area School District bus was carrying nearly 30 middle school students when it plunged 25 feet into Bushkill Creek just before 8 a.m., the news outlet says citing authorities.

There were no other vehicles involved and the crash remains under investigation.

