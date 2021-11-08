Poll shows Americans dissatisfied with Kamala Harris' work as VP, so far

It appears as if the sparkle has faded from the latest duo to take over the White House.

In their first year in office, both President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have seen their approval ratings take a dive.

Now according to a recently published USA TODAY/Suffolk University Poll, Harris is doing even worse than Biden.

The poll was taken last week from Wednesday to Friday of 1,000 registered voters and administered via cell, live, and landline phone calls, according to a summary by USA TODAY.

The results show that Harris ' approval rating came in at just 28%, a full 10 points lower than Biden’s. According to the survey, 51% of people disapprove of the job she's doing and one in 5, about 21%, are undecided.

For Biden, 38% approve while 59% disapprove. In Congress, only 12% of voters approved, 75% disapproved. Between the two parties, Democrats in Congress were given a 29% approval rating while Republicans came in at 35%.

The low approval ratings were spread across the board, with voters unhappy with the progress made by Biden’s administration and Congress in the last several months.

These results could spell a dismal outlook for next year’s midterm election, with Republicans likely to gain a majority in the House and Senate.

A Republican majority would gum up the works even further, preventing Biden from passing legislation, which is already a struggle, as evident by the slow process to pass the infrastructure bill.