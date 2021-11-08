CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Poll shows Americans dissatisfied with Kamala Harris' work as VP, so far

By Natalia Gurevich
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zagfl_0cqPmUem00

It appears as if the sparkle has faded from the latest duo to take over the White House.

In their first year in office, both President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have seen their approval ratings take a dive.

Now according to a recently published USA TODAY/Suffolk University Poll, Harris is doing even worse than Biden.

The poll was taken last week from Wednesday to Friday of 1,000 registered voters and administered via cell, live, and landline phone calls, according to a summary by USA TODAY.

The results show that Harris ' approval rating came in at just 28%, a full 10 points lower than Biden’s. According to the survey, 51% of people disapprove of the job she's doing and one in 5, about 21%, are undecided.

For Biden, 38% approve while 59% disapprove. In Congress, only 12% of voters approved, 75% disapproved. Between the two parties, Democrats in Congress were given a 29% approval rating while Republicans came in at 35%.

The low approval ratings were spread across the board, with voters unhappy with the progress made by Biden’s administration and Congress in the last several months.

These results could spell a dismal outlook for next year’s midterm election, with Republicans likely to gain a majority in the House and Senate.

A Republican majority would gum up the works even further, preventing Biden from passing legislation, which is already a struggle, as evident by the slow process to pass the infrastructure bill.

Comments / 1

Related
Birmingham Star

Why Democrats got stuck with Kamala Harris

With Joe Biden in conspicuous decline, the need for a qualified vice president waiting in the wings is critical. Yet Kamala Harris is totally unfit for the presidency, a dilemma that puts the United States in an awful bind. Less than a year in office, Vice President Kamala Harris, the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Psaki does damage control for Kamala Harris' reputation as poll numbers plummet

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki defended Vice President Kamala Harris' position in the Biden administration on Sunday amid her sinking poll numbers. "For anyone who needs to hear it. @VP is not only a vital partner to @POTUS but a bold leader who has taken on key, important challenges facing the country—from voting rights to addressing root causes of migration to expanding broadband," Psaki tweeted.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kamala Harris
omahanews.net

Americans voice disapproval of Biden-Harris in new poll

MCLEAN, Virginia: A survey conducted by USA Today/Suffolk University showed President Joe Biden's job approval rating fell to a new low of just 37.8 percent, but the news was even worse for Vice President Kamala Harris. The survey, which was released on Monday, also showed 59 percent of Americans disapprove...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheAtlantaVoice

Exasperation and dysfunction: Inside Kamala Harris’ frustrating start as vice president

Worn out by what they see as entrenched dysfunction and lack of focus, key West Wing aides have largely thrown up their hands at Vice President Kamala Harris and her staff — deciding there simply isn’t time to deal with them right now, especially at a moment when President Joe Biden faces quickly multiplying legislative and political concerns. The exasperation […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
FOXBusiness

Kamala Harris acknowledges inflation surge is 'big deal' for Americans: 'Heavy weight to carry'

Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday acknowledged that inflation is a "big deal" for Americans, stressing that the Biden administration takes the issue "very seriously." The vice president was asked about the surge in U.S. consumer prices, which have accelerated at the fastest annual pace in more than 30 years as supply chain bottlenecks and materials shortages persist and gasoline prices continue to increase.
LABOR ISSUES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Americans#Vp#Democrats#House
Fox News

Newt Gingrich: Biden-Harris approval ratings mark beginning of political disaster for Dems

The Democratic Party defeat last Tuesday was followed by an even more ominous report on the job approval of the two leading Democrats. Recall, last week, Democrats lost Virginia in a remarkable sweep. They lost Assembly and Senate seats in New Jersey – and almost lost the governorship. A Republican was elected city attorney in Seattle (that’s right, Seattle). They lost a Texas state legislative seat in a district that is 73% Latino. Republicans swept to victory in Long Island, while New York voters rejected three different Democratic referenda to make elections less secure.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Boston Herald

Kamala Harris, the incredible disappearing vice president: Opinion

WASHINGTON – Whatever happened to Kamala Harris?. She shattered all kinds of ceiling glass when Joe Biden made California’s junior senator his running mate and Harris was elected vice president. Since then, she’s largely receded from Washington’s daily doings and the cliff-hanging drama that’s surrounded the fight over the president’s agenda.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
San Bernardino County Sun

Kamala Harris’ impressively low approval

Vice President Kamala Harris’ approval rating has plummeted to 28%, according to a new Suffolk University/USA Today poll. That is lower than her four predecessors in their first years. It’s also lower than the approval rating for President Joe Biden, who sits at 38%, and former President Donald Trump as he was leaving office in January, when he was polling around 41%.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MarketRealist

Is There a White House Rift Between Biden and Kamala Harris?

Since the approval ratings keep getting lower for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, Americans wonder whether all is well between the nation’s top leaders. When comparing the number of public appearances Harris made alongside Biden, the percentage has decreased since the beginning of his presidential term. Article...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
White House
MySanAntonio

Kamala Harris has a comically bad approval rating, poll finds

Vice President Kamala Harris consistently receives lower approval ratings than President Joe Biden in public opinions polls, and a new USA Today/Suffolk survey continues that trend in startling fashion. According to the poll, conducted among 1,000 registered voters from Nov. 3-5, Biden has an approval rating of 38% and Harris...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Jesse Watters: If Biden didn't have mainstream media propping him up, his abysmal poll numbers would be worse

Jesse Watters said on "The Five" Monday that if the liberal media wasn't protecting President Biden, his national poll rating of 38% would be much lower. "This poll is a catastrophe for Democrats," Watters said about a recent USA Today/Suffolk University poll. "Democrats, a big chunk … of independents don't even want him to run … they think [Biden is] an incompetent failure."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
mediaite.com

SHOCK POLL: Biden Approval Down to 38, Kamala Harris Support CRATERS to 28 Percent

The approval ratings for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have reached dismal new lows, according to a stunning, just-released poll. In a survey published Sunday by USA Today, the president’s approval rating stands at just 38 percent. According to USA Today, that’s the lowest number they’ve ever recorded for a president at this point in his term — with the exception of Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump. Notably, independents — by a 7-to-1 margin (44% to 6%) — believe that the president has done a worse job than they thought he would.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Times

Kamala Harris finally gets something right

Vice President Kamala Harris finally got something half right when she recently said on the campaign trail in Norfolk that “what happens in Virginia will in large part determine what happens in 2022, 2024, and on.” Indeed, Ms. Harris was spot on in her assessment about the importance of the elections in the Commonwealth of Virginia, and the outcome was crystal clear. Republicans won the races for Governor, Lieutenant Governor, and Attorney General while also picking up seven seats in the House of Delegates on their way to capturing a 52 - 48 seat majority.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KCBS News Radio

KCBS News Radio

San Francisco, CA
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from the Bay Area.

 https://www.audacy.com/kcbsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy