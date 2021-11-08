CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Closing arguments provide divergent views of Dougherty-Henon case

By Pat Loeb
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bI0SF_0cqPmQ7s00

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Prosecutors and defense attorneys offered starkly different pictures of the bribery and conspiracy case against Philadelphia City Councilmember Bobby Henon and electricians union leader John Dougherty , as they gave closing arguments in federal court.

The defense suggested they were two pro-labor activists fighting for jobs while the prosecution drew them as partners in a corrupt agreement.

“This case is about bribes in disguise,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney Frank Costello.

“Simply put, Dougherty bought Henon so that Henon would do what he wanted."

Both Henon’s lawyer Brian McMonagle and Dougherty’s lawyer Henry Hockheimer called the argument, “ridiculous.”

“There was no bribe,” said Hockheimer, arguing that Henon’s salary from Dougherty’s union, Local 98 of the Electricians Union, is legal under Pennsylvania law.

Costello led off the arguments with a two-hour monologue revisiting the acts in the indictment, and concluding that the seized emails and wiretapped phone conversations the government intercepted showed Henon worked for Dougherty rather than his constituents.

“Mr. Henon was supposed to be accountable to the people of Philadelphia,” he said. “Now that you know what really happened, they’re accountable to you. You need to hold them accountable.

“The scary part is if the government had not gotten authorization for wiretaps this would still be going on,” he added.

“This ends here. This ends now. The people of Philadelphia deserve better.”

Hockheimer began his one-hour argument by revisiting the gains Local 98 had made in both size and the wages members command.

“This case is not just about Mr. Dougherty and Mr. Henon,” he maintained, “it’s about labor and unions and their ability to keep a seat at the table. When you’re going up against Comcast and the soda industry, it’s important for labor to have a voice, to have power, to have a level playing field.”

He rejected the notion of a secret corrupt agreement, saying the relationship between Henon and Dougherty was “right in front.”

“Mr. Dougherty is not some puppet master working behind the scenes.”

He urged jurors to use “common sense” in deliberations.

“Don’t fall for sleight of hand and conversations that don’t amount to anything,” he said.

Henon’s attorney Brian McMonagle gave a more emotional closing in his one hour before the jury, projecting an image of Rocky, suggesting his client was the same sort of underdog and attacking the government’s case as lacking the necessary legal underpinnings.

“A bribe,” he said, “is a benefit or payment he’s not entitled to,” arguing Henon earned his union salary performing a number of jobs for Local 98, and adding, “There’s not one shred of evidence that the acts he performed were in return for a bribe.”

The defense arguments drew an unusually animated rebuttal from prosecutor Bea Witzleben. She said Henon could have supported labor and avoided the trial by turning down a union salary.

“But,” she added, ”two households are hard to support.”

That was a reference to Henon’s romantic relationship with his chief of staff, Courtney Voss , but it drew audible groans from observers in the courtroom.

The judge told the jury he would be charging them Tuesday morning and they could begin deliberations immediately.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Judge Releases FBI Wiretaps In John Dougherty, Bobby Henon Bribery Trial As Defense Attorneys Ask For Case Dismissal

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — For the first time, FBI wiretaps between Philadelphia union boss John Dougherty and Councilmember Bobby Henon, both on trial facing federal bribery and corruption charges, were made public. This comes on the same day as defense attorneys asked the judge to throw out the case. LISTEN: Wiretap Recordings In Bribery, Corruption Trial Of Philadelphia Union Boss John Dougherty, Councilman Bobby Henon Defense attorneys moved to have the entire case dismissed, arguing prosecutors failed to prove the allegations of bribery and fraud. The jury was not in attendance on Monday and the judge did not rule. For the first time, you’ll be...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
WHYY

Juror in Henon-Dougherty corruption trial tests positive for COVID

A juror in the federal corruption trial of Councilmember Bobby Henon and electricians union leader Johnny “Doc” Dougherty tested positive for COVID Tuesday and was excused from the trial, prompting the judge to announce a one-day delay to the start of jury deliberations. The interruption comes in the sixth week...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Closing arguments heard in Johnny Doc, Bobby Henon corruption trial

PHILADELPHIA - Jurors in the corruption trial of union boss John Dougherty and City Councilman Bobby Henon heard vastly different views of the two men as closing arguments were heard. Prosecutors allege John Dougherty, the powerful head of the Electrical Workers Union, Local 98, bribed Henon with a $70,000 salary...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Trial Of Labor Union Leader John Dougherty, Councilman Bobby Henon Delayed After Juror Tests Positive For COVID-19

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The trial of labor union leader John Doughtery and councilman Bobby Henon has been delayed due to a COVID-19 exposure among jurors, according to the judge presiding in the case. Eyewitness News learned one juror was excused mid-Monday afternoon because the juror was exposed to the virus and has since tested positive. That juror was replaced by an alternate. The jury will start deliberations in a large courtroom directly next to where the trial has taken place on Wednesday. The jurors will be tested periodically, like professional sports teams, according to the judge. 2/2@CBSPhilly — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) November 9,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Costello
inquirer.com

Jurors are deliberating in the John Dougherty and Bobby Henon trial. Here are the key issues they’re weighing.

Jurors ended a second day of deliberations Thursday without a verdict in the bribery trial of labor leader John Dougherty and City Councilmember Robert Henon. The panel of seven women and five men spent seven hours working behind closed doors, occasionally asking U.S. District Judge Jeffrey L. Schmehl, in notes, to send back evidence for them to review. Twice during the day, they emerged from their deliberation room with questions, asking the judge to review his legal instructions on bribery and honest services fraud — the central charges in the case.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

No Verdict Reached In John Dougherty, Bobby Henon Corruption Trial Friday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Deliberations in the federal corruption and bribery trial of labor leader John Dougherty and Philadelphia City Councilmember Bobby Henon will resume Monday. Court officials were hoping for a verdict Friday, but the jury had more questions for the judge. Jurors wanted to know the definitions of honest services fraud and honest services wire fraud. Those are two of the main components of the government’s case. Henon worked for Dougherty at Local 98 since the late 1990s. But after Henon won his council seat in 2011, prosecutors argued he wasn’t acting in the best interest of voters, but rather of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defense Attorneys#Bribery#Dougherty Henon#Kyw Newsradio#The Electricians Union#Costello
phillytrib.com

Jury in Dougherty-Henon corruption trial asks for guidance as deliberations continue

As the jury in the federal corruption trial of City Councilmember Bobby Henon and labor leader John “Johnny Doc” Dougherty continues its second day of deliberations, the jurors asked the judge Thursday morning to re-read them guidance on when campaign contributions may be considered bribes. The request shows the jury...
LAW
NBC Chicago

Kyle Rittenhouse Trial: When Will Closing Arguments Begin and How Long Will They Take?

Before jurors can begin deliberating in a case leaving America divided, attorneys must give closing arguments before the court in Kyle Rittenhouse's murder trial. Discussions over jury instructions began on Friday, with closing arguments expected to take place Monday and last four to five hours. After closing arguments, names will be drawn to decide which 12 jurors will deliberate and which ones will be dismissed as alternates.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Comcast
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
The Tribune

Steve Pankey trial Day 15: Jury in deliberations after closing arguments

The three-week trial for Steve Pankey, the 70-year-old man accused of murdering 12-year-old Jonelle Matthews, came to a close Tuesday as the jury headed into deliberations. Jonelle went missing from her Greeley home on Dec. 20, 1984, after a family friend dropped her off from a choir concert. For the next 35 years, family, community members and even people across the U.S. wondered what happened to Jonelle.
GREELEY, CO
whbl.com

Rittenhouse Defense Rests, Closing Arguments Expected Monday

KENOSHA, WI (WTAQ-WRN) — The defense for Kyle Rittenhouse rested its case Thursday. Kenosha County Judge Bruce Schroeder told jurors that closing arguments and jury instructions are expected Monday. Rittenhouse is charged in the deaths of Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum and for wounding Gaige Grosskreutz using a semi-automatic rifle...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
Kansas City Star

Attorneys present closing arguments in DeValkenaere trial

Attorneys presented closing arguments on the fourth day of the Eric DeValkenaere trial Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. DeValkenaere faces charges of first-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the 2019, shooting of Cameron Lamb.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy