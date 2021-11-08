Trump says he will 'probably' announce plans for 2024 election next year

Whether or not former President Donald Trump will run for president in 2024 has not yet been decided, however, Trump shared that he will "probably" wait until after the 2022 midterm elections to announce his decision.

The former president hinted at another campaign for the White House and shared his midterm timeline, which he said was "probably appropriate" with Fox News .

The former president went on to share that other potential candidates are awaiting his decision because "they're not going to run if I run."

"We have a lot, they're all very well named," he said about the potential GOP candidates. "But almost all of them said if I run, they'll never run."

He continued his thought, saying, "And that's nice, primarily because it shows a great degree of loyalty and respect."

However, while he is questioning another run for the White House, he has a lot to think about before doing so.

"I am certainly thinking about it, and we'll see," Trump said. "I think a lot of people will be very happy, frankly, with the decision, and probably will announce that after the midterms.

While he alluded to running again, he shared, "it doesn't mean I will."

"It's probably appropriate, but a lot of people are waiting for that decision to be made," Trump said about the timetable he gave in regards to announcing his intentions for the 2024 election.

If Trump were to run again, it would not be with former Vice President Mike Pence. However, he noted that there are "a lot of great people in the Republican Party" that he could work with.

Circling back, Trump again shared that it is "very early to be talking about" running in 2024.