It says a lot about gamers that ‘clicker’ experiences are even a thing. Pretty much bereft of any gameplay moments except for the mindless bash of a single button, it’s strange that players flock. Perhaps it’s the simplicity behind them, or the fact that as humans we’ll do anything to take our minds away from real-life troubles. Whatever the reason though, there’s a place for the humble clicker – that is proven by the likes of the stupidly addictive Clicker Heroes. Whilst Lord of the Click II is by no means a genre leader, for those who fall into the camp of looking for distraction, it does the job. You shouldn’t expect much more than that though.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO