CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Light Fairytale Episode 2 Review

By Jahanzeb Khan
thexboxhub.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinal Fantasy VII Remake is an episode, and we have yet to see any signs of an episode 2 on the horizon. In the meantime, there is Light Fairytale, and it wasn’t long ago when the first episode landed on Xbox; now it’s beaten Final Fantasy to the punch by launching...

www.thexboxhub.com

Comments / 0

Related
bagogames.com

Blade Runner: Black Lotus Episode 1& 2 Review

Blade Runner: Black Lotus is the heavily advertised upcoming 3D original anime produced by Crunchyroll and Adult Swim with some big names behind it. As such, it includes some notably refined elements but still staggers in some of parts of its execution. Wake Up Samurai. The anime takes place before...
COMICS
TV Fanatic

The Rookie Season 4 Episode 5 Review: A.C.H.

Things get spooky on The Rookie Season 4 Episode 5, which was one of the best of the season with its cheeky Halloween theme!. The team had more than they bargained for, from zombies to ghosts to an accidental switcheroo this Halloween. However, it was rather creative and realistic how...
TV SERIES
aiptcomics

‘Digimon Ghost Game’ episode 4 review – This is Halloween

Spoiler warning: this review discusses plot specifics from the first four episodes of Digimon Ghost Game as well as the preview to episode five. It’s Halloween at last! And while all of Digimon Ghost Game is seasonally appropriate given its horror bent, Toei still decided to give us a specifically Halloween-themed episode this week. The baddie of the week is Pumpmon (previously localized as Pumpkinmon), a classic character who’d look right at home on any spooky display or Spirit Halloween merch rack. So, how are the festivities?
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Dickinson Season 3 Premiere Review: First 3 Episodes

Dickinson Season 3 premieres on Apple TV+ with three episodes on Nov. 5. The first episode of the third (and final) season of Dickinson tells us that “most people did not think of Emily Dickinson as the voice of a nation.” Similarly, when Dickinson first premiered in 2019, most people didn’t think of the Apple+ series as one that would make an impact.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ayaka
keengamer.com

Doctor Who Season 13 Episode 1 Review: A Fluxing Confusing Time

It’s been over ten months since Revolution of the Daleks aired, and over a year and a half since Season 12 of Doctor Who ended. That’s a long time since the major bombshell of The Doctor’s true origins were revealed. Unfortunately, The Halloween Apocalypse doesn’t really address this revelation, but it does add a major new event threatening the universe: The Flux.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 Episode 3 Review: Starstruck

By the end of Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 Episode 3, I was pretty sure Dal would be facing a mutiny. I think the only thing saving his butt from the brig may be the fact his crew doesn't know that it's an option. Setting aside Dal's frustrating refusal to...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Chucky Season 1 Episode 4 Review: Just Let Go

Chucky is here to slay, and the sooner everyone gets on board, the better. Chucky Season 1 Episode 4 successfully flipped the narrative on its head, delivering a satisfying follow-up to Chucky Season 1 Episode 3. The teenagers are now well aware that this killer doll is on the loose,...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

SEAL Team Season 5 Episode 4 Review: Need To Know

Well, that's one way to annoy the fans who won't be following SEAL Team to Paramount+. SEAL Team Season 5 Episode 4 started slowly, but a surprise mission set the stage for deadly encounters and a genuinely bonkers cliffhanger. We'll start with the cliffhanger because I thought Jason's mind was...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Series X#Final Fantasy Vii#Fairytale#Game Design#Xbox One#Jrpg
realsport101.com

House of Ashes Review - Supermassive has found the light

Games are such a fascinating medium. Although stories tend to be universal, there are some games that just feel like they wouldn't quite work in any other form. This is the line that Supermassive Games has managed to straddle since their breakout hit, Until Dawn, in 2015. Now, half a decade later, they've brought their unique flair to one of the best horror games this year.
VIDEO GAMES
TV Fanatic

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 3 Review: Cindy Hawkins

Fear the Walking Dead is going all-in on the nuclear apocalypse, and I'm here for every single minute of it. Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 3 was another episode that delved deeper into the characters, and it gave Keith Carradine and Jenna Elfman a lot to work with.
TV SERIES
Tell-Tale TV

Batwoman Review: Antifreeze (Season 3 Episode 4)

When one of their own is targeted, the Bat team goes up against a powerful secret society on Batwoman Season 1 Episode 4, “Antifreeze.”. By the high standards Batwoman has set for itself, “Antifreeze” feels somewhat average. Yes, it introduces new villains, reveals more about Jada, and adds a fun new character to the mix, but we still spent the whole episode waiting for the action to start.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Magnum P.I. Season 4 Episode 5 Review: Til Death

The last thing Higgins needed was a debate over what love is. But that's what she got on Magnum P.I. Season 4 Episode 5. For a reasonably oblivious guy, Aiden at least realizes that his future bride Serena was acting oddly before their wedding. Serena wasn't the only one acting...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Tell-Tale TV

The Morning Show Review: Confirmations (Season 2 Episode 8)

Despite ostensibly killing off Mitch Kessler at the end of last week’s installment, The Morning Show Season 2 Episode 8, “Confirmations,” can’t seem to let him rest in peace, devoting the bulk of yet another hour to this character who really never should have part of this season in the first place.
TV SERIES
Tell-Tale TV

Invasion Review: Going Home (Season 1 Episode 5)

Invasion Season 1 Episode 5, “Going Home,” marks the halfway point of the first season of this Apple TV+ alien invasion drama, and we technically still haven’t actually seen an extraterrestrial. Five whole hours of TV! WIthout aliens! On an alien-based show!. True, we see some sort of parasite/creature/thing that...
TV SERIES
Nintendo Insider

Dying Light: Platinum Edition Review

When I was a teenager, I bought into the hype by the rather breathtaking Dead Island trailer. As a 15-year-old without a job, I didn’t really get the opportunity to buy many games, so I put a lot of faith into such a cool-looking zombie game. Maybe you felt differently, and that’s okay, but for me and many others, it was quite the disappointment. It was an hour into running around Dying Light’s world that I started to remember my time playing Dead Island, and I was surprised to see that this was made by the same developers. I was more surprised to see that it existed as the properly fleshed-out version of Dead Island’s rough idea. Dying Light: Platinum Edition is one of the most fun zombie games you can currently play on the market right now. What’s even crazier is that I can say that the Nintendo Switch version is a totally adequate version for you to play.
VIDEO GAMES
sirusgaming.com

Blue Reflection: Second Light – Review

Blue Reflection Second Light is the 2nd installment of the Blue Reflection series of Keoi Tecmo. The game is follows the adventures of three students – Ao Hoshizaki, Kokoro Utsubo, and Yuki Kinjou – who find themselves transported to a mysterious floating academy, searching for clues to find their way back home, with only their names as memories.
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

My Singing Monsters Playground Review

Occasionally a game comes out that makes me question my game knowledge. My Singing Monsters is a well-loved, record-breaking franchise that has been around since 2012. The first game killed it on iOS, Android, Vita and PC, before blossoming out into other titles like My Singing Monsters: Composer, My Singing Monsters: Dawn of Fire, Funcorn’s Jelly Dreams and too many others to list here.
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

Moonglow Bay Review

I’ve got a long history – and some very fond memories – of fishing minigames in larger RPGs. From Legend of Zelda through to Animal Crossing, Stardew Valley, Dark Chronicle and all the way to modern games like Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles and Cozy Grove, I have been sucked in more times than I should have. It’s the ultimate side-quest and distraction. The moon might be crashing into the planet, but I’ll be staring into a pool with a fishing rod. I’ll be exhausting the fishing drop tables, stocking up on food, or hunting for lost treasure. The collectibles suck me in and the meditative gameplay keeps me there.
VIDEO GAMES
TV Fanatic

Dexter: New Blood Season 1 Episode 1 Review: Cold Snap

It's fan service at its finest. On Dexter: New Blood Season 1 Episode 1, we are introduced to a kinder, gentler Dexter, existing in a climate as different from Miami as possible. It's not long until the bloodlust kicks in, and Dexter is back to his old ways. But that's...
TV SERIES
bubbleblabber.com

Review: Spitting Image (2021) Series 2, Episode 9

Overview (Recap of Sketches) Oprah and Meghan are getting ready for Thanksgiving but really it appears Meghan is trying to get in on some of O’s interview subjects and launch her own show. Meghan resorts to unlawful methods in getting what she wants and eventually lands an interview with Kamala Harris. When Oprah finds out, she chases Meghan away, but it may not be the last we’ve seen of her yet.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy