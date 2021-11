“How do I love thee? Let me count the ways…”. Any game that allows me to start a review with a quote from a poem by Elizabeth Barrett Browning is already off to a good start. After the triumph of Forza Horizon 4, the difficult follow up is here in the form of Forza Horizon 5. Now, in the world of game development, I imagine it’s pretty hard to follow a game as successful as the previous Horizon games. I mean, if your previous game was rubbish, then making a better one should be fairly straightforward, right? Well, imagine working at Playground Games and having to follow the brilliance of Forza Horizon 4. That is, however, exactly what they’ve done with Forza Horizon 5.

