The good news for the Tennessee Titans in Week 8 is that they beat the Colts 34-31 in overtime, and put themselves at the one-seed position in the AFC at 6-2. The bad news, of course, is that they lost running back Derrick Henry for anywhere from 6-10 weeks to a foot injury. This wouldn’t be an epic disaster for most teams in the “running backs don’t matter” era, but Henry matters to the Titans as no other back does in today’s NFL, and there’s no way to replace what he does on the field.

