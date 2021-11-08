CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

US reopens borders, lifts travel restrictions

shorelinemedia.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. fully reopened its borders with Mexico and Canada on Monday and lifted restrictions on...

www.shorelinemedia.net

Comments / 0

Related
shorelinemedia.net

Iraqi Kurdish man stranded on EU border

Thousands of migrants remain trapped between Polish and Belarusian troops facing off on opposite sides of the European Union’s eastern border. (Nov. 12) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/6150bc99485741feaff329d38bcb63ae.
IMMIGRATION
shorelinemedia.net

US and China pledge climate cooperation

The world’s top carbon polluters, China and the United States, agreed Wednesday to increase their cooperation and speed up action to rein in climate-damaging emissions. (Nov. 11) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/6caf697bf407468284eb4e8b82c202f5.
U.S. POLITICS
shorelinemedia.net

UN diplomats urge halt to crisis on Polish border

Members of the UN Security Council held urgent talks on Thursday on the escalating migrant crisis on the Poland-Belarus border. (Nov. 11) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/41d1f46a75da4486b4aa257bf03a814f.
IMMIGRATION
shorelinemedia.net

South Korea Unveils Drone Airport Shuttle

At a Seoul airport, South Korea's transportation ministry demonstrated its future-generation flying urban transportation system. (Nov. 11) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/4ac5aa8a2d744d668992c3e6ffd531e1.
ASIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#Europe#Ap Archive
ksl.com

US expects delays Monday when COVID-19 travel restriction lifts, official says

WASHINGTON — The United States is preparing for long lines and delays on Monday when restrictions are lifted on non-U.S. citizen international travelers who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, a senior official told Reuters on Friday. President Joe Biden's administration "expects pent-up demand for travel, which means longer than...
TRAVEL
kusi.com

US–Mexico Border to reopen for nonessential travel Nov. 8

SAN YSIDRO BORDER (KUSI) – For the first time in almost two years, the international border between San Diego and Mexico will be opened once again for nonessential travel on Nov. 8. This is a huge development for the business community and is just in time for the holidays. But...
SAN DIEGO, CA
shorelinemedia.net

Migrants scramble for aid amid Belarus border crisis

The European Union has accused the regime of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of trying to create instability. Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/5555729309504644900b85f3d8cb1aee.
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Youtube
AFP

Cambodia re-opens to fully vaccinated travellers

Cambodia has announced that fully vaccinated foreign travellers can visit the kingdom without quarantine from Monday, giving a boost to the Covid-hobbled tourism industry. Prime Minister Hun Sen made an unexpected announcement on Sunday night that all fully vaccinated international travellers, tourists and businesspeople could visit the whole of Cambodia freely without quarantine from Monday.
WORLD
shorelinemedia.net

Qatar to represent US interests in Afghanistan

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Friday that the Gulf nation of Qatar has agreed to represent American interests in Afghanistan following the closure of the U.S. embassy in Kabul in late August.(Nov. 12) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story...
FOREIGN POLICY
shorelinemedia.net

US presses Russia over troops along Ukraine border

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken tells his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba that the U.S. commitment to Ukraine's security is "ironclad" and will not change. He says any Russian escalation would be viewed with grave concern. (Nov. 10) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You...
FOREIGN POLICY
techstartups.com

China’s High-Speed Rail, the world’s longest high-speed railway network, is now losing $24 million per day with a reported debt of $1.8 trillion

As you may recall, we wrote about China National Railway after it unveiled the world’s first high-speed train capable of a top speed of 600 kph (375 miles/hour). According to Reuters, the maximum speed makes the train which was self-developed by China and manufactured in the coastal city of Qingdao, the fastest ground vehicle globally.
TRAFFIC
atlantanews.net

1st-ever nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated is on the cards

On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Laid Out the Worst Case Scenario for the End of the Pandemic

When exactly will the pandemic be over? It's a question that has plagued us since cases first started piling up in March 2020, and now, 20 months later, we still don't have an exact answer. Certainly things have improved considerably. The Delta variant surge that brought numbers back to disastrous levels this summer appears to have subsided, and the approval of vaccines for children means that more and more people will soon be fully inoculated against COVID. Even with light at the end of the tunnel, however, some experts have cautioned that we're not out of the woods yet—and as White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently explained, there is a worst case scenario for how this pandemic ends.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Michael Loren

California's mass exodus is headed largely to one state

They're calling it the "mass exodus." Families and individuals who lived in large cities before the Covid-19 pandemic are rumored to be headed in large numbers outside the cities. While the term "mass exodus" does not reflect the more subtle U.S. Census data, there is a trend that has been seen in the migration of Californians.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS New York

Sources Tell CBS2 Dozens Of Sanitation Employees Provided Fake COVID Vaccine Cards After Mandate Took Effect

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Ninety-three percent of New York City employees are vaccinated, but now, two weeks after the mandate took effect, there’s word that dozens may have submitted fake vaccine cards. Eighty-seven percent of sanitation workers are vaccinated and for the last two weeks, they’ve been picking up the slack, working Sundays, to make up for those who chose not to get the shot by Nov. 1. But now, a source from the Department of Sanitation tells CBS2 even fewer employees may be vaccinated, alleging at least 50 workers provided fake vaccine verification. The source says multiple employees claimed to have received...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AFP

Women to sue Qatar over invasive airport searches

A group of women subjected to invasive gynaecological searches at Doha airport will sue Qatari authorities, seeking redress for an ordeal that sparked global condemnation, their lawyer told AFP Monday. Women on 10 Qatar Airways flights from Doha, including 13 Australians, were subjected to the examinations late last year as authorities searched for the mother of a newborn found abandoned in an airport bathroom.
FIFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy