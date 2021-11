European stocks moved sideways as tensions between Russia and Ukraine rose. In Germany, the DAX index rose by about 15 points while in the UK, the FTSE 100 index declined slightly. In a statement, the State Department warned that Russia could soon invade Ukraine. The department cited the rising number of Russian troops near the border. At the same time, Russia and Belarus have been accused of helping to flood Europe with migrants. As such, there is a likelihood that the two allies will coordinate in a bid to lower gas supplies from Russia. Indeed, the price of natural gas has risen close to an all-time high.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO