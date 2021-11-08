Indie Rockers Smallpools, Who Play the Grog Shop on Thursday, Make Music for Tough Times

The Osmond junior high and senior high mixed choruses, under the direction of Christalin Ginn, performed a number of songs at the fall vocal concert Monday night, Nov. 8. The evening began with the mass 7-12 mixed chorus singing “Be A Light.” The senior high chorus then took their seats while the junior high chorus sang several songs, “Little Innocent Lamb,” “Humble And Kind” and a hand-clapper, “Counting Stars.” The senior high chorus then returned to the stage for three songs, “Kalinka,” “How Far I’ll Go” and a fun little number called “The Frim Fram Sauce.” The junior and senior high choruses then came back together for the final song, “Why We Sing,” which featured duets by Piper Hoffman and Jade Halsey, and Holly Jensen and Kiera Moes. In top photo, mass 7-12 mixed chorus sings “Why We Sing.” In bottom left picture, Piper Hoffman and Jade Halsey sing their duet portion of the song, while in the photo at right, Holly Jensen and Kiera Moes sing their duet.

OSMOND, NE ・ 4 DAYS AGO