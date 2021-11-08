CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marjorie Taylor Greene and Andrew Clyde hit with new mask fines by House ethics panel

By Kate Scanlon, Washington Examiner
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe House Ethics Committee on Monday disclosed additional fines against Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Andrew Clyde for failing to comply with the chamber's face mask rules. The fines are the latest in a series for the Georgia Republicans, who have both protested a requirement to wear a face mask on...

Related
San Mateo Daily Journal

Marjorie Taylor Greene is not welcome here

The mission of the NAACP is to ensure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of all citizens. We strive to achieve equality of rights and eliminate racial prejudice among U.S. citizens and remove all barriers of racial discrimination through democratic processes. We have worked toward this goal nationally for 112 years, and here in San Mateo County for the past 96 years.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
georgiarecorder.com

Georgia GOP Reps. Greene, Clyde fined again for going mask-less on House floor

Georgia Republican U.S. Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Andrew Clyde continue to rack up fines for violating House rules that require wearing masks on the House floor. Greene and Clyde were handed multiple fines by the House Ethics Committee on Monday, marking the second week in a row the Republican representatives have been punished for defying rules enacted as a precaution during the COVID-19 pandemic.
GEORGIA STATE
State
Georgia State
State
Washington State
San Francisco Chronicle

Marjorie Taylor Greene cancels Bay Area appearance

Controversial Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s fundraiser Saturday in the Bay Area has been canceled — but organizers say the Georgia Republican wants to reschedule it. Organizers and promoters hadn’t publicly expressed any reservations about Greene’s previous advocacy of conspiracy theories about the Sept. 11 attacks and the Parkland, Fla., school shooting — nor her since-apologized-for comparison of mask-wearing rules at the Capitol to the Holocaust when they booked the event, nor did they now.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Detroit

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment On The Way?

) — The pandemic continues, long after COVID first shut down the economy in early 2020. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The economy as a whole has surpassed where it was before the pandemic. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up to where they were early last year. Unemployment is approaching pre-pandemic levels, with jobs widely available in certain sectors. But many still struggle to find suitable work. The federal unemployment bonus ended over two months ago, but millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would help. A few places, including California, have recognized the need for more help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS
New York Post

Meadows ordered to testify to Jan. 6 panel on Friday — or face contempt

The US House committee probing the Jan. 6 Capitol riot threatened former Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows with a contempt charge unless he testified Friday morning. “Simply put, there is no valid legal basis for Mr. Meadows’s continued resistance to the Select Committee’s subpoena,” the committee wrote...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

News Literacy lessons on Facebook, Marjorie Taylor Greene and more

This is the latest installment of a weekly feature I have been running for some time on this blog — lessons from the nonprofit News Literacy Project, which aims to teach students and the public how to sort fact from fiction in our digital and contentious age. The News Literacy...
EDUCATION

