College Sports

Frost returning for fifth season; restructured contract includes reductions to 2022 salary, buyout

By PARKER GABRIEL Lincoln Journal Star
Columbus Telegram
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScott Frost’s job is safe for now. Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts announced Monday that the Husker football coach will return for a fifth season in 2022, putting to rest speculation that had bubbled up in recent weeks that he could be fired after a fourth straight losing season to begin...

columbustelegram.com

Scarlet Nation

Alberts explains decision to stick with Frost for a fifth season

At the end of a significant Monday regarding the immediate future of the Nebraska football program, Trev Alberts took to the radio airwaves to try and recap the most prominent decision he’d made yet as NU’s new athletic director. Appearing on the Husker Radio Network’s “Sports Nightly” show, Alberts went...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sand Hills Express

Scott Frost to Return as Nebraska Head Coach for Fifth Season

The Omaha World Herald and other media outlets are reporting that Scott Frost will return, under a restructured contract, for a fifth season as Nebraska’s head football coach. Nebraska did not immediately release the terms of the restructured deal. The announcement came in a statement from UNL Athletic Director Trev Alberts on Monday. The Nebraska AD said in a statement, “In my four months at Nebraska, I have closely observed our football team, and had several productive discussions with Scott Frost. Scott has laid out a clear plan and vision for the future of Nebraska Football and has agreed to a restructured contract…We all recognize our record has not been what anyone wants it to be. I have been clear that I have been looking for incremental progress, and I have seen that in several key areas this season. Our team has continued to compete at a high level and the young men in our program have remained unified and shown great resiliency, which is an important reflection of the leadership of Coach Frost and his staff.”
NEBRASKA STATE
247Sports

Nebraska AD releases details on Scott Frost's restructured contract with Huskers

Partial details of the restructured contract for Nebraska head football coach Scott Frost, who is set to return as the Huskers's head coach in 2022, have been released by Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts. According to Husker247.com, Alberts said there are still some details to work out, but Frost will have his annual salary reduced in 2022 from $5 million to $4 million.
NEBRASKA STATE
Scarlet Nation

Scott Frost will be back in 2022 for a fifth season

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost will be back at NU in 2022. The school announced on Monday Frost will get a fifth season as head coach, despite his 15-27 record over the last four seasons. “In my four months at Nebraska, I have closely observed our football team, and had...
COLLEGE SPORTS
kion546.com

Frost agrees to salary cut in ’22; four assistants fired

Nebraska is bringing back coach Scott Frost in 2022 under a restructured contract that cuts his salary from $5 million to $4 million. The Cornhuskers are 15-27 in four years under Frost and his future has been the subject of speculation. The Huskers are 3-7 this season and last in the Big Ten West. Frost announced he has fired offensive coordinator Matt Lubick, offensive line coach Greg Austin, running backs coach Ryan Held and quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WILX-TV

Frost to Return at Nebraska

-Scott Frost will remain coach at Nebraska after this season but with a restructured contract. That word from athletic director Trev Alberts. The Cornhuskers are 15-27 in four years under Frost and his future has been the subject of speculation. The Huskers are 3-7 this season and last in the Big Ten West. Alberts says Frost has laid out a clear plan and vision for the future of the program and agreed to the restructured contract. Frost is a native Nebraskan and he was quarterback for the Huskers’ 1997 national championship team. Frost currently makes $5 million a year.
NEBRASKA STATE
Corn Nation

Nebraska Football: AD Trev Alberts Issues Statement in Support of Frost As Frost Agrees To Restructured Contract

Well there you have it folks. Nebraska Athletic Director issues a statement in support of Scott Frost as they enter the bye week. As it stands, it appears that Frost will at least be the Nebraska football coach in 2022. The timing of the statement is beneficial as the coaches will be on the road recruiting this week and the early signing period will be creeping up upon us.
NEBRASKA STATE
ESPN

Coach Scott Frost, with 'clear plan and vision for the future' of Nebraska Cornhuskers football, agrees to restructured contract

Scott Frost will return as Nebraska's football coach in 2022 with a restructured contract, athletic director Trev Alberts announced Monday. Frost is 15-27 at Nebraska and will miss a bowl game for the fourth consecutive season, as the Cornhuskers dropped to 3-7 following Saturday's 26-17 loss to Ohio State. But Alberts, hired in July, has seen enough progress to retain Frost, a former Nebraska quarterback, for a fifth year. All seven of Nebraska's losses have come by nine points or fewer this season.
NFL
247Sports

Nebraska restructures Scott Frost contract, plans for return: CBS Sports college football analyst weighs in

Nebraska gave Scott Frost a vote of confidence with eyes on the 2022 season, restructuring his contract and announcing that the plan is for him to return as Huskers head football coach. The news Monday came on the heels of another loss under Frost, with this past Saturday — 26-17 against Ohio State — dropping the team to 3-7 on the 2021 season. During an episode of the CBS Sports Cover 3 College Football Podcast, Tom Fornelli weighed in on the decision with an opinion as to why Nebraska is keeping Frost for the foreseeable future.
NEBRASKA STATE
Columbus Telegram

Nebraska's four seasons of poor efficiency prove Scott Frost needs a true offensive coordinator

LINCOLN — Scott Frost says he’s taking a step back from the chess match. The Husker head football coach, granted a fifth year of employment by NU Athletic Director Trev Alberts, not only fired offensive coordinator Matt Lubick and three more assistants, but agreed, in essence, to remove himself from a part of the job he loves: Calling plays. Frost has embraced that role for three teams — Oregon, Central Florida and Nebraska — but conceded Wednesday that it has taken too much of his time.
NEBRASKA STATE
Columbus Telegram

DOUG'S DUGOUT: Keeping Frost a wise decision

Trying to write about the Nebraska football program under head coach Scott Frost is as frustrating as the team itself. One week we see improvement by the Huskers that seems to announce that they are ready to turn the corner. Then, the next week we're trying to figure out how the team can be taking steps backward and lapsing into the same mistakes that have been frustrating progress for the past four years.
COLLEGE SPORTS

