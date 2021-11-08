CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

KRAS G12C Inhibitors Enter the Spotlight in NSCLC

By Jason Harris
onclive.com
 6 days ago

The era of direct inhibitors to treat KRAS G12C-mutated non-small cell lung cancer has arrived in the clinic. The era of direct inhibitors to treat KRAS G12C-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) has arrived in the clinic, thoracic oncologist Gregory J. Riely, MD, said during his presentation at the 16th Annual...

onclive.com

RET Alterations in Advanced NSCLC

Stephen Liu, MD: RET does have a normal role in physiology. RET stands for rearranged during transfection, and it encodes a transmembrane receptor tyrosine kinase, which is important for the development of neurons. Particularly the enteric nervous system development of a lot of nerve signaling pathways. Its primary role in normal physiology is in the development of the gut, the enteric system, and the kidney.Mark A. Socinski, MD: RET alterations have been known since the 1980s. I’ve personally been involved with lung cancer programs that have tested for RET alterations for a decade or so. The frustration was that we didn’t have good selective RET inhibitors prior to the recent approval of pralsetinib and selpercatinib, which are highly active RET drugs. RET fusions, like ALK fusions, ROS1 fusions, and NTRK fusions, become oncogenic drivers. They turn on the growth pathway, survival pathways, and give the cancerous cells an advantage over the normal cell population, leading to uncontrolled proliferation, which is one of the hallmarks of cancer.
CANCER
onclive.com

Dr. Sabari on Selecting Between Available ALK inhibitors in ALK+ NSCLC

Joshua K. Sabari, MD, discusses selecting between available ALK inhibitors in ALK-positive non–small cell lung cancer. Joshua K. Sabari, MD, assistant professor, Department of Medicine, NYU Langone Health’s Perlmutter Cancer Center, discusses selecting between available ALK inhibitors in ALK-positive non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Selecting frontline treatment for patients with...
CANCER
Nature.com

The Q61H mutation decouples KRAS from upstream regulation and renders cancer cells resistant to SHP2 inhibitors

Cancer cells bearing distinct KRAS mutations exhibit variable sensitivity to SHP2 inhibitors (SHP2i). Here we show that cells harboring KRAS Q61H are uniquely resistant to SHP2i, and investigate the underlying mechanisms using biophysics, molecular dynamics, and cell-based approaches. Q61H mutation impairs intrinsic and GAP-mediated GTP hydrolysis, and impedes activation by SOS1, but does not alter tyrosyl phosphorylation. Wild-type and Q61H-mutant KRAS are both phosphorylated by Src on Tyr32 and Tyr64 and dephosphorylated by SHP2, however, SHP2i does not reduce ERK phosphorylation in KRAS Q61H cells. Phosphorylation of wild-type and Gly12-mutant KRAS, which are associated with sensitivity to SHP2i, confers resistance to regulation by GAP and GEF activities and impairs binding to RAF, whereas the near-complete GAP/GEF-resistance of KRAS Q61H remains unaltered, and high-affinity RAF interaction is retained. SHP2 can stimulate KRAS signaling by modulating GEF/GAP activities and dephosphorylating KRAS, processes that fail to regulate signaling of the Q61H mutant.
CANCER
onclive.com

Adjuvant Atezolizumab Provides Potential Standard of Care for PD-L1+ NSCLC

John V. Heymach, MD, PhD, discusses the background of the Impower010 trial, the benefit for patients with PD-L1 levels of at least 1%, and the exciting direction adjuvant therapy in NSCLC is heading. In patients with stage II to IIIA non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), adjuvant atezolizumab (Tecentriq) led to...
CANCER
onclive.com

Dr. Brahmer on the Utility of Consolidative Immunotherapy Vs Targeted Therapy in NSCLC

Julie Renee Brahmer, MD, MSc, discusses questions regarding the role of consolidative immunotherapy vs targeted therapy in locally advanced non–small cell lung cancer. Julie Renee Brahmer, MD, MSc, professor of oncology, co-director, Upper Aerodigestive Department, Bloomberg~Kimmel Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy, co-director, Cancer Immunology Program, director, Thoracic Oncology, Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center, Johns Hopkins Medicine, discusses questions regarding the role of consolidative immunotherapy vs targeted therapy in locally advanced non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Part 2: BTK Inhibitor Options for Frontline CLL

During a live virtual event, Sameer A. Parikh, MBBS, discussed with participating physicians frontline treatment options of BTK inhibitors in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia. During a live virtual event, Sameer A. Parikh, MBBS, discussed with participating physicians frontline treatment options of Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitors in patients with...
CANCER
onclive.com

Pembrolizumab Plus Chemoradiation Therapy Elicits Strong Responses in Stage III NSCLC

Salma K. Jabbour, MD, discusses the validity and clinical implications of using pembrolizumab plus platinum chemoradiation in patients with stage III non–small cell lung cancer. Pembrolizumab (Keytruda) plus chemoradiation therapy (CRT) represents a promising therapy for patients with previously untreated, locally advanced, stage III non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), according...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

New findings advance RAS inhibitors for use in fighting more cancers

New findings by UT Southwestern researchers promote understanding of how one of the most commonly mutated genetic drivers of cancer passes signals that cause the disease. The study, published in Nature Structural & Molecular Biology, focuses on a family of proteins called RAS, which is mutated in 20 to 25% of all cancers, especially in lethal cancers such as pancreatic, colorectal and lung cancers.
CANCER
onclive.com

Clinical Management of NTRK+ Advanced NSCLC

Ben Levy, MD: There are now 2 TRK [tyrosine receptor kinase] inhibitors that are active, proven and FDA approved for TRK fusion-positive lung cancer. The first is larotrectinib. This was initially published in the New England Journal of Medicine looking at patients with NTRK fusion-positive cancers, not just lung cancer, but multiple cancers showing a response rate of 81%. Because of that, larotrectinib was approved. Entrectinib is the other drug. Of course, entrectinib has activity in ROS, but also has potent activity for NTRK fusions. Now we’ve got NTRK in the data as well showing response rates north of roughly 55% to 65%, and because both drugs have elicited meaningful responses in these patients, both drugs are approved. Both are [also] preferred by the NCCN [National Comprehensive Cancer Network]. Because larotrectinib came first, it is my go-to therapy for patients with NTRK fusions. It’s hard to identify NTRK fusions [because] they are uncommon in common malignancies. You don’t find that often in lung cancer, breast cancer, or colon cancer, but they are common in uncommon cancers, like infantile fibrosarcoma and other types of tumors. It doesn’t mean we shouldn’t look for them; we should. But clearly, they’re rare. As it stands now, larotrectinib and entrectinib are both approved therapies. We need to test for these fusions. Again, these are fusions we’re looking for, not mutations. If you see an NTRK mutation on your next-generation sequencing report, that will not predict efficacy to these therapies. You must identify the fusions. That’s very important.
CANCER
pharmacytimes.com

Ongoing Research With PARP Inhibitors in Ovarian Cancer

Bhavesh Shah, RPh, BCOP: It’s exciting about what is next. We’ve seen PARP [inhibitors] being pushed more up front. It went from patients who are refractory, to multiple agents, and then now to second-line, first-line, and really pushing it upfront. I think the goal is to have that long-term progression-free survival time to next treatment that you can have for patients. Then, it’s figuring out what we do after a patient has resistance. I think there’s going to be some ongoing research and combination therapies with immunotherapy, and even expanding the 2 different malignancies. Thinking about how active PARP is and looking at the approvals in prostate, breast, ovarian [cancers], where we know that there’s other PARP-sensitive diseases is exciting. I think going into the tumor agnostic area where we have immunotherapy, if you have MSI [microsatellite instability] you’re basically giving patients immunotherapy across any tumor. This is a similar type of movement that we’re going towards: having a tumor agnostic PARP inhibitor where if you have [a] BRCA mutation, whether it be somatic or germline, that there’s going to be essentially any of the PARP inhibitors that would be active in those diseases. It is exciting to see the pipeline expanding and the combination approach. That’s where I think we’re going towards.
CANCER
onclive.com

Dr. Saxena on a Challenging Case of NSCLC

Ashish Saxena, MD, PhD, discusses a challenging case of a patient with non–small cell lung cancer. Ashish Saxena, MD, PhD, assistant attending physician, NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital, assistant professor of medicine, Madeline and Stephen Anbinder Clinical Scholar in Hematology/Oncology, Weill Cornell Medical College, Cornell University, Weill Cornell Medicine, discusses a challenging case of a patient with non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Promising Covalent BTK Inhibitor Shows Results in Relapsed/Refractory CLL

With standard BTK inhibitor therapy, deep responses are rare for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia. A novel agent, TG-1701 is showing promise. TG-1701 demonstrated promising activity and a manageable safety profile in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) whether used as a single agent or as part of a combination regimen with U2 (umbralisib [Ukoniq] plus ublituximab), according to dose-escalation and dose-expansion findings presented at the 2021 International Workshop on Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (iwCLL).1.
CANCER
onclive.com

Overcoming Mechanisms of Resistance Remains at the Forefront for EGFR-Mutant NSCLC

Although next-generation TKIs have helped to overcome resistance in EGFR-mutated non–small cell lung cancer, a more complete understanding of resistance mechanisms may lead to the ability to overcome resistance to the next generation of these drugs. Although next-generation TKIs, such as osimertinib (Tagrisso), have helped to overcome resistance in EGFR-mutated...
CANCER
onclive.com

Balstilimab in Advanced Cervical Cancer: Rationale and Key Efficacy Outcomes

Robert L. Coleman, MD, FACOG, FACS: There has been a lot of excitement about the use of immune checkpoint inhibitors in solid tumor therapy. This extends to different tumor types, most of which we’ve seen a benefit to, but not all. One of the diseases where we have seen activity has been cervix cancer. As a viral-induced disease, we see local environment of tumor neoantigens, which would make it a tumor type that would have high rationale for an immune checkpoint inhibitor to possibly work.
CANCER
Nature.com

BAP1 loss augments sensitivity to BET inhibitors in cancer cells

The tumor suppressor gene BAP1 encodes a widely expressed deubiquitinase for histone H2A. Both hereditary and acquired mutations are associated with multiple cancer types, including cutaneous melanoma (CM), uveal melanoma (UM), and clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC). However, there is no personalized therapy for BAP1-mutant cancers. Here, we describe an epigenetic drug library screening to identify small molecules that exert selective cytotoxicity against BAP1 knockout CM cells over their isogenic parental cells. Hit characterization reveals that BAP1 loss renders cells more vulnerable to bromodomain and extraterminal (BET) inhibitor-induced transcriptional alterations, G1/G0 cell cycle arrest and apoptosis. The association of BAP1 loss with sensitivity to BET inhibitors is observed in multiple BAP1-deficient cancer cell lines generated by gene editing or derived from patient tumors as well as immunodeficient xenograft and immunocompetent allograft murine models. We demonstrate that BAP1 deubiquitinase activity reduces sensitivity to BET inhibitors. Concordantly, ectopic expression of RING1A or RING1B (H2AK119 E3 ubiquitin ligases) enhances sensitivity to BET inhibitors. The mechanistic study shows that the BET inhibitor OTX015 exerts a more potent suppressive effect on the transcription of various proliferation-related genes, especially MYC, in BAP1 knockout cells than in their isogenic parental cells, primarily by targeting BRD4. Furthermore, ectopic expression of Myc rescues the BET inhibitor-sensitizing effect induced by BAP1 loss. Our study reveals new approaches to specifically suppress BAP1-deficient cancers, including CM, UM, and ccRCC.
CANCER
onclive.com

Enhanced Grasp of Oncogenic Drivers Leads to Expanded Treatment Options in NSCLC

An increased understanding of the biology of non–small cell lung cancer has led to a significant increase in therapeutic options for patients. An increased understanding of the biology of non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) has led to a significant increase in therapeutic options for patients, according to Lyudmila A. Bazhenova, MD, a medical oncologist and professor of medicine at the Moores Cancer Center at the UC San Diego Health in California.
CANCER
onclive.com

Saif Shares Insights on Single-Agent PARP Inhibitors and Combination Therapies for Pancreatic Cancer

Wasif M. Saif, MD, discusses the evolving role of PARP inhibitors and anticipated trends for research in pancreatic cancer. Studies evaluating PARP inhibitors, metabolic agents, and stroma-targeting strategies are contributing to advances in treatment for patients with pancreatic cancer, according to Wasif M. Saif, MD. As strategies veer toward precision medicine approaches, germline genetic testing will be critical, he said.
CANCER
Nature.com

Diverse alterations associated with resistance to KRAS(G12C) inhibition

Inactive state-selective KRAS(G12C) inhibitors1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8 demonstrate a 30"“40% response rate and result inÂ approximately 6-month median progression-free survival in patients with lung cancer9. The genetic basis for resistance to these first-in-class mutant GTPase inhibitors remains under investigation. Here we evaluated matched pre-treatment and post-treatment specimens from 43 patients treated with the KRAS(G12C) inhibitor sotorasib. Multiple treatment-emergent alterations were observed across 27 patients, including alterations in KRAS, NRAS, BRAF, EGFR, FGFR2, MYC and other genes. In preclinical patient-derived xenograft and cell line models, resistance to KRAS(G12C) inhibition was associated with low allele frequency hotspot mutations in KRAS(G12V or G13D), NRAS(Q61K or G13R), MRAS(Q71R) and/or BRAF(G596R), mirroring observations in patients. Single-cell sequencing in an isogenic lineage identified secondary RAS and/or BRAF mutations in the same cells as KRAS(G12C), where they bypassed inhibition without affecting target inactivation. Genetic or pharmacological targeting of ERK signalling intermediates enhanced the antiproliferative effect of G12C inhibitor treatment in models with acquired RAS or BRAF mutations. Our study thus suggests a heterogenous pattern of resistance with multiple subclonal events emerging during G12C inhibitor treatment. A subset of patients in our cohort acquired oncogenic KRAS, NRAS or BRAF mutations, and resistance in this setting may be delayed by co-targeting of ERK signalling intermediates. These findings merit broader evaluation in prospective clinical trials.
CANCER
onclive.com

Dr. Langer on the Need for Reflex Testing in NSCLC

Corey J. Langer, MD, thoracic oncologist, professor of medicine at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Abramson Cancer Center, discusses the need for reflex testing in patients with non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Reflex testing should be standard practice in the metastatic setting for patients with nonsquamous NSCLC, irrespective...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Roundtable Discussion: Gadgeel Discusses Challenges in Testing and Treating Patients With Non–Driver-Mutated Metastatic NSCLC

A 59-year-old Asian man presented with chest pain, cough, and dyspnea. A discussion of the case was led by Shirish M. Gadgeel, MD, during a Targeted Oncology Case-Based Roundtable event. During a Targeted Oncology Case-Based Roundtable, Shirish M. Gadgeel, MD, division head of the Division of Hematology and Oncology and...
CANCER

