Idaho State

2022 Reservations Open For Idaho State Parks

Big Country News
 6 days ago
BOISE - The Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation (IDPR) would like to remind visitors that the nine-month reservation window for reserving spots at Idaho State Parks is now open for the 2022 season....

Big Country News

Officials Warn of Websites Impersonating Idaho Based Banks

BOISE - Patricia Perkins, Director of the Idaho Department of Finance, is warning consumers to be aware of spoofed website scams. The department recently became aware of two phony websites purporting to represent Idaho based banks - Bay Trust Bank and Rigid Trust Bank. Both of these websites were created with mirrored content from legitimate financial institutions. The websites claimed the fraudulent institutions had locations in Boise and Chubbuck, Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
Big Country News

Idaho K-6 Students Invited to Submit Art For 2021 Department of Education Holiday Card Contest

BOISE - The Idaho State Department of Education is now accepting Holiday Card Contest submissions from Idaho students in kindergarten through sixth grade. Winning entries from each grade level will be published on the State Department of Education website. One artwork will be selected for use as the department’s official holiday card, and the young artist who submits the winning design will receive cards for personal use.
IDAHO STATE
Lewiston, ID
The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!

