7:00 PM on TSN4 and AATSN-RM With Vegas first up on the menu, the Leafs face a tough schedule of teams better than Chicago and Detroit over the next few weeks. This is a very important run of games for a team sitting at a disappointing .500 win percentage today. Vegas is also at a very disappointing to them .500, so neither team has begun the way they expected to. Vegas was widely regarded to be the number one choice to win the Pacific division. And they still are.

NHL ・ 12 DAYS AGO