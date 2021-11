OROFINO - On Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at approximately 10:48pm, Clearwater County Deputies responded to the Dent acres area for a report of an overdue hunter. It was reported to Deputies that 71-year-old Alan Wilks of Pendleton OR, had went out wolf hunting in the area but did not return to camp. Deputies and multiple Clearwater County Search and Rescue teams searched the area.

CLEARWATER COUNTY, ID ・ 10 DAYS AGO