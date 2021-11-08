Washington AG Bob Ferguson Successfully Visits Every Rotary Club in Washington State

BOISE - The Mercatus Center at George Mason University recently released new regulatory data, showing Idaho has widened its gap as the least regulated state in the country. “In my first year as Governor, we surpassed South Dakota and achieved the title of least regulated state in the country. We cut or simplified 75-percent of regulations in a matter of months, transforming our administrative code. We’ve taken other steps since then to ensure Idaho regulations remain streamlined, user-friendly, and easy to understand,” Governor Brad Little said. “Here in Idaho, we are demonstrating that if you roll up your sleeves, stay focused on your goal, and work effectively with others, you can get things done. When we reduce regulatory friction, good jobs follow.”

