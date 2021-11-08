CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Washington AG Bob Ferguson Successfully Visits Every Rotary Club in Washington State

OLYMPIA - On Monday, November 8, 2021, Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson is speaking to the Bellingham Rotary Club, the 190th Rotary he has visited since taking office. After Monday, Ferguson will have now visited every Rotary...

