How the Bears’ offense plans to counter the Steelers’ defense in Week 9

By Behind the Steel Curtain
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the Pittsburgh Steelers play a team like the Chicago Bears, an NFC North division team, there is not a lot of...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

93.7 The Fan

Cris Collinsworth kept making puzzling remarks during last night's game

Once upon a time, Cris Collinsworth was maybe the best analyst in the NFL. His detailed breakdowns of schemes were a welcome respite from the cliches that usually permeate throughout NFL telecasts, and it’s apparent he prepared for every broadcast. But just like players, broadcasters have their primes, too. Collinsworth...
NFL
brownsnation.com

Steelers Legend Bill Cowher Rips Odell Beckham Jr.

By now, you should be aware of the drama surrounding star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and his now-former team, the Cleveland Browns. On Friday, the Browns announced that they would be releasing Beckham, after less than three disappointing seasons with the Browns. The reaction has been very split as...
NFL
Sporting News

Steelers' Mike Tomlin repeats Le'Veon Bell message after Melvin Ingram trade: 'Volunteers not hostages'

Steelers linebacker Melvin Ingram was traded to the Chiefs on Tuesday in return for a sixth-round draft pick ahead of the NFL trade deadline. The Steelers had just signed 32-year-old Ingram in the offseason. What sparked the trade, though, was Ingram reportedly wanting more playing time on the Steelers. Through seven games, he was only a starting player in one Steelers game and he played in six total games.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Chicago Bears#Nfc North#Windy City Gridiron
NFL

Bears' Cassius Marsh on taunting penalty: 'It's pretty clear to everybody who saw it that I wasn't taunting'

A Cassius Marsh taunting penalty proved pivotal and controversial in the Chicago Bears' 29-27 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night. With the Steelers clinging to a three-point lead late in the fourth quarter and the Bears clinging to comeback hopes, Marsh recorded a crucial third-down sack of Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger that would have put Pittsburgh in a fourth-and-15 situation from its own 46-yard line. However, Marsh, after turning to face the Steelers bench and flexing a bit, was flagged for taunting by referee Tony Corrente. Adding to the confusion concerning the call was that, as Marsh jogged to the Bears bench and toward Corrente, the two made contact, with Corrente seeming to step back into the Bears linebacker.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bear Necessities: The Morning After...the Bears' Week 9 loss vs. Steelers

This is our online morning newsletter, Bear Necessities. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day. The Bears-Steelers matchup was a tale of two halves of football, where Chicago looked like they were headed for another frustrating loss. But things got super interesting in the second half, thanks to rookie quarterback Justin Fields, who took a huge step forward in his development on a national stage.
NFL
NESN

Patriots Fans Celebrate Cassius Marsh Mistake During Bears-Steelers

Cassius Marsh, a well-known enemy to all New England Patriots fans due to his prior comments directed at the team, made a massive mistake during “Monday Night Football.”. Marsh, who was elevated from the Chicago Bears practice squad ahead of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, made what appeared to be a crunch-time sack on third down with 3:40 remaining. His Bears were getting set to receive the ball back with Pittsburgh’s punt unit coming onto the field, but then Marsh was called for a costly taunting penalty as he glared at the Steelers sideline for an extended amount of time.
NFL
behindthesteelcurtain.com

Steelers vs. Bears, Week 9: Knee Jerk Reactions to the Steelers 29-27 win over the Bears

Knee-jerk Reactions are immediate responses to a situation without taking the time to analyze the situation. That’s something as sports fans that we typically do. Especially if you are a full blood Yinzer, or even just a part Yinzer, who am I fooling it’s more like if you are a Steeler fan in general. As is the custom, I compile my knee-jerk thoughts and publish them immediately after each Steelers game (my son Kyle might have a few things to say as well). It’s my version of running my mouth first and apologizing later. So with that being said, I’m going to employ that philosophy here during Week 9 of the 2021 NFL Season. Let’s get this going, HERE......WE......GO!!!
NFL
The Spun

Everyone Said The Same Thing After The Ben Roethlisberger News

The Detroit Lions have yet to win a game this season. They might have their best chance on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ben Roethlisberger will not play on Sunday. He’s been ruled out after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Mason Rudolph is expected to get the start in Roethlisberger’s place, but he has yet to throw a pass this season.
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

RB Le’Veon Bell ‘started foaming at the mouth’ when Ravens, his former AFC North nemesis, reached out with a job offer

There was a time when the Ravens would have celebrated holding Le’Veon Bell to 48 yards on 11 carries. Not so long ago, he lived in their nightmares — those outside runs on which he’d wait and wait, then snap off a double-digit gain, or the pass routes on which he’d toy with some poor linebacker. As an All-Pro for the Pittsburgh Steelers, he played a starring role in some of the most painful ...
NFL
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears: Previewing Week 9 Matchup vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

The Chicago Bears travel to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers. They try to end their three-game losing streak. Here is a preview of the game. The Chicago Bears take to the road in Week 9 to face the Pittsburgh Steelers. The game is on a national stage as it is on Monday Night Football. They are in a tailspin, losing three straight games. They try to end that losing streak and get the season back on track.
NFL
Tribune-Review

Steelers run defense faces another challenge in Bears

Moving on from one top-five rushing offense to another, the Pittsburgh Steelers defense insists it’s ready for the challenge. Eight days after limiting the Nick Chubb-led Cleveland Browns rushing offense to its third-lowest yardage production in any of its past 16 games, the Steelers next get a Chicago Bears attack that averages 136.6 per game on the ground.
NFL
Yardbarker

Steelers First Injury Report of Week 9 vs. Bears

The Pittsburgh Steelers got good news in their initial injury report of Week 9 as they prepare for the Chicago Bears. Kicker Chris Boswell was a limited participant on Thursday during the Steelers first practice. He's currently in the concussion protocol after taking a hit during a fake field goal in Week 8.
NFL
Yardbarker

Steelers vs. Bears One of Week 9's Most Expensive Tickets

Those filling Heinz Field on Monday night when the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Chicago Bears will be paying a pretty penny for their seats. At SI Tix, the Steelers versus Bears Week 9 matchup is the fifth-most expensive game of the week, averaging $155 per ticket. The game trails Broncos vs. Cowboys ($354), Chargers vs. Eagles ($233), Packers vs. Chiefs ($229) and Raiders vs. Giants ($197).
NFL
steelers.com

Steelers vs. Bears: How to watch/listen to the game

Don't miss a minute of the action... below are all of the ways that you can watch, listen and follow along as the Steelers take on the Bears from Heinz Field!. TV coverage: Broadcast locally in Pittsburgh on WTAE-TV and nationally on ESPN. Game coverage begins at 8:15 p.m. ET.
NFL
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Five things to know about the Chicago Bears, the Steelers’ Week 9 opponent

The Steelers will try to keep their three-game winning streak alive next Monday when they welcome the Chicago Bears to Heinz Field. Here are five things to know about the NFC North foe. It’s Justin Fields’ show now. Coach Matt Nagy installed veteran Andy Dalton as the Bears’ starting quarterback...
NFL
butlerradio.com

Kansas City tops the Giants in MNF/Steelers vs Bears next week

Harrison Butker kicked two fourth-quarter field goals leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a 20-17 victory over the New York Giants. The Pittsburgh Steelers will host the Chicago Bears next Monday night (November 8) at Heinz Field. It has been confirmed that New Orleans quarterback Jameis Winston has been lost...
