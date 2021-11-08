CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pompano Beach, FL

Brightline train hits car with child, grandmother on 1st day back from shutdown

By The Associated Press
WFLA
WFLA
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lDy4W_0cqPhP8W00

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a Brightline commuter train hit a car carrying a woman and her grandchild on the higher-speed line’s first day back in operation since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The crash happened Monday morning in Pompano Beach. Fire rescue officials told news outlets that the 71-year-old woman suffered some broken bones and the child did not appear to be seriously injured.

South Florida Uber driver says enraged passenger spit in her eye, attacked her

They were both taken to a hospital. The train was heading from West Palm Beach to Fort Lauderdale, where an event was scheduled to mark the train’s return.

The train travels at speeds of up to 79 mph through some of Florida’s most densely populated cities.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 18

Ericka Horne
6d ago

The car had to be on the track. It’s not like the train leaves the track and run over cars.

Reply(2)
8
Judith Lopez
6d ago

Maybe cars shouldn't be on the tracks They give plenty of warning

Reply(1)
12
Simthandile
5d ago

This car had to be on the tracks or trying to beat the train before it comes. That's the only way I can think of the car got hit. Brightline train is different,a speed train,when the speed picks up,you can't stop right away. It's not like the train left the track,and run over the car. I can't believe this the first day back,an accident already,and the same thing was happening before the service shut down for Covid-19.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Palm Beach, FL
Pompano Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Pompano Beach, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Coronavirus
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
Pompano Beach, FL
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brightline#Weather#Accident#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WFLA

Search underway after 5 ‘violent’ inmates escape Georgia prison

PULASKI COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — A Blue Alert has been issued following the escape of several inmates from a Georgia prison. According to the GBI, five inmates escaped from Pulaski County Law Enforcement Center in Hawkinsville Saturday morning. The facility is located at 34 Badge Blvd in Hawkinsville and is around two hours east of […]
GEORGIA STATE
WFLA

WFLA

13K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy