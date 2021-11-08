CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insurance 101

By Editorial Policy
Fast Casual
 6 days ago

Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes...

www.fastcasual.com

Eye On Annapolis

Local Business Spotlight : Goosehead Insurance – The Coe Agency

Who opens a new business in the midst of a global pandemic? Apparently, Tim Coe and his wife Clare do!. After spending a long-time in commercial insurance and commuting to Northern Virginia, Tim Coe thought there had to be a better way. And there was. He and his wife opened an office of Goosehead Insurance. The commute evaporated and Tim and Clare were now afforded the chance to become a part of the community where they lived and played.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
albuquerqueexpress.com

What Types of Businesses Need BOP Insurance? from biBERK Business Insurance

A business owners policy (also called BOP insurance) includes two important types of coverage in one policy: general liability insurance and commercial property insurance. Also called property & liability insurance, a business owners policy can be easier to manage than having multiple policies. Do I Need Property & Liability Insurance?
SMALL BUSINESS
business.com

What Is Actual Cash Value in Business Property Insurance?

It's essential to protect the property where your business resides with insurance, but it's also important to know the difference between insuring your property for its actual cash value (ACV) and obtaining replacement cost coverage (RCV). Your company's specific needs will drive this business insurance choice, as will how much you want to spend on premiums.
ECONOMY
tnj.com

ACA makes health insurance affordable for small business employees

This is the time of year when almost everybody needs to make decisions about their healthcare coverage. Seniors make decisions about prescription drug and all-in-one advantage plans during Medicare’s open enrollment. Individuals and families seek coverage under the Affordable Care Act at Healthcare.gov, with new higher subsidies and lower-income limits to get the best individual plans. (You can read my columns on these topics at TerrySavage.com.)
SMALL BUSINESS
insurancebusinessmag.com

Measured Insurance expands insurance team with new hires

Insurance technology company Measured Analytics and Insurance (Measured Insurance) has hired new members for its insurance team. According to Steven Anderson, chief underwriting officer at Measured Insurance, the new hires come as the company looks to broaden its footprint. “Measured has experienced tremendous growth in the middle market, and we...
BUSINESS
Fast Casual

Next First Insurance Agency Inc.

The idea behind small business insurance is simple: it helps protect you and your company from claims that would otherwise impact your financials, and ultimately the success of your business. Sponsor: Next First Insurance Agency Inc.
SMALL BUSINESS
idahobusinessreview.com

4 reasons to invest in cybersecurity insurance for your small business

While billion-dollar corporations and their very public battles with issues such as ransomware attacks typically garner most of the headlines, small businesses are far from immune to cybersecurity troubles. In fact, they’re just as susceptible as their larger counterparts. According to Accenture’s Cost of Cybercrime Study, 43% of all cyberattacks target small businesses. But less ...
SMALL BUSINESS
Victoria Advocate

Understanding insurance

In mid-October, the banks of the Guadalupe River overflowed and flooded parts of Victoria and DeWitt counties. In September, Tropical Storm Nicholas ripped through the coast and left thousands without power. Looking back further, the winter freeze that ravaged Texans in February bursting pipes across the state, among other damages.
VICTORIA, TX
insurancebusinessmag.com

K2 Insurance Services acquires specialty property business of Global Indemnity Group

Managing general agent K2 Insurance Services has acquired the American Reliable specialty residential property business of Global Indemnity Group. K2 is a specialty MGA with more than 20 active programs across various niches. They currently manage over $1 billion in premium, including $150 million in manufactured home premium. In a...
ECONOMY
Insurance Journal

Insurtech Lemonade Enters ‘Green’ Auto Insurance Business

Home, renters and pet insurer Lemonade is deploying its artificial intelligence, behavioral economics and social good mantra with its newest product, Lemonade Car. Lemonade Car is designed to offer better auto insurance prices for safe and low-mileage drivers, as well as environment-friendly electric vehicles and hybrid cars. The Lemonade app uses telematics to measure how much and how safe people drive, as well as provide 24/7 on-location roadside assistance, real time crash detection, and dispatch of emergency services.
BUSINESS
pymnts

FinTech Business Insurance Startup Nimbla Raises $6.9M

FinTech business insurance startup Nimbla raised 5.1 million pounds ($6.96 million) in a funding round led by Silicon Valley venture fund Fin VC, with participation from Barclays Bank, according to a report from UKTN. The fresh capital will be put towards scaling “its operations with increased demand from embedded credit...
BUSINESS
money.com

Life Insurance for Children

Buying life insurance for a child might seem illogical since kids typically have no income that needs replacing — a key reason adult lives should be insured. While life insurance for children may not be an essential buy, it has some advantages. First, buying a policy when the child is young can protect them against premiums rising and ensure future insurability.
RELATIONSHIPS
liveinsurancenews.com

Friendly Insurance News Daily

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – November 2, 2021 – 2020 proved to be a challenging year for many businesses as they navigated the fall out of the pandemic. As 2021 unfolded and COVID cases decreased, many experts felt this was the light at the end of the tunnel and an end to COVID woes. But unfortunately, that wasn’t the case. 2021 has had its own obstacles. Although businesses have been able to reopen and, in most cases, resume business as usual minus some concessions, businesses have still been plagued by supply chain…
ECONOMY
Insurance Journal

Insuring Cannabis Summit 2021

Access to The Insuring Cannabis Summit 2021 on-demand presentations is here!. This year’s Summit was all about the insurance risks and opportunities in the cannabis marketplace. A full day of speakers and presentations you can now access at your convenience. Get the information you need whether you’re well-established in the...
ECONOMY
Forbes

Best Health Insurance Providers for Small Business Owners Of 2021

Editorial Note: Forbes Advisor may earn a commission on sales made from partner links on this page, but that doesn't affect our editors' opinions or evaluations. If you own a small business and are looking to attract—and keep—employees, providing health insurance to your workers may help. A 2018 survey conducted by American Health Insurance Plans found 56% of participants said receiving health insurance benefits impacted their decision to stay at their current job.
SMALL BUSINESS
timespub.com

SPOTLIGHT: Insurance Shops

It’s Time for Open Enrollment: Let Insurance Shops insure you have the best Medicare and Healthcare Plan for your needs. Enrollment for Medicare begins on October 15th for seniors on Medicare and November 1st for the Individual Healthcare Exchange. As an Insurance Exchange expert, Insurance Shops is here to help...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Insurance Journal

Top Reasons Insurers Decline Cyber Insurance

Insurers make money by assuming the business risks of their customers for a fee. They make a profit only if the estimated aggregate cost of the risk for all their customers is less than the aggregate fees for assuming the risk. Companies seeking cyber insurance face technology-based security threats, so understanding technology is essential for insurers to make sound underwriting decisions. The problem is that insurers have been consistently behind their financial services peers in understanding leading-edge technology enablers. Many have no idea how to assess the financial, reputational, and regulatory risks they face and would rather walk away.
ECONOMY
Lodging

Altium Insurance Services Introduces Hospitality Pandemic Insurance

NEW YORK — Altium Insurance Services (AIS) is introducing a pandemic insurance product for the hospitality industry, underwritten by a large insurance carrier. Available to hotel franchisors, franchisees, management companies, REITS, and operators of multi-property enterprises, the Hospitality Pandemic Insurance (HPI) addresses the nuances and characteristics of the lodging sector and protects against the loss of revenue experienced when a pandemic strikes.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox8live.com

Insurance agents are nervous about the property insurance market

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As much of Louisiana needs to be rebuilt due to Hurricane Ida’s powerful winds in late August, the property insurance market in the state is shrinking. Longtime independent insurance agent Ross Fayard of the Amstate Insurance Agency says rates had already gone up for a lot of policyholders due to last year’s back-to-back hurricanes in Southwest Louisiana.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

