Next First Insurance Agency Inc.

First Acceptance Corporation (OTCQX: FACO) is proud to announce its Aurora, Illinois location has been selected as one of the “3 Best Insurance Agents” in the area. The list was compiled by Three Best Rated®, an online guide that selects businesses across the nation using a 50-point inspection. The inspection includes factors such as customer reviews, business reputation, cost, satisfaction, and general excellence. The Acceptance Insurance Aurora location has been serving the area since 2014, offering auto, homeowners, renters, commercial, travel, and life insurance, among others. Experts at Three Best Rated® list the agency’s fast handling of claims, wide range of services, and dedicated customer service as some of the reasons why it was chosen among the 3 Best Insurance Agents. Acceptance specializes in making insurance more accessible for drivers who have found it hard to get coverage in the past. The company has partnered with some of the industry’s most recognized and top-rated carriers to give people more options and ways to compare and save. Acceptance Insurance has long encouraged empathy and kindness within its organization and throughout the 300-plus communities it serves. Acceptance agents know that the complexity of insurance can make it overwhelming and are encouraged to put people first. The knowledge, care, and ability to find solutions for every current and prospective client’s unique needs are traits that make Acceptance agents unique from others in the industry. The Aurora location’s rating as “3 Best Insurance Agents” serves as further proof that providing service with respect, compassion, combined with savings, can equal success. Acceptance Insurance Aurora is located at 1230 North Lake Street, Aurora, Illinois, and agents there can be reached at 630-906-8000. About Acceptance Insurance Acceptance Insurance (OTCQX: FACO) is both an omnichannel insurance agency and insurance carrier operating in 13 states across 338 retail locations. Their team of 1300-plus focuses on developing long-term relationships with historically underserved customers and those who prefer more flexible payment schedules and greater risk tolerance. Local community engagement, supported by robust digital messaging on owned and earned platforms, gives each agency a local feel and the resources of an institutional carrier. The technology that powers their claims department and the values that comprise the Acceptance culture both serve their mission: passionately helping hard-working people deal with life’s uncertainty. This commitment to service is evident in their A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau.

AURORA, IL ・ 7 DAYS AGO