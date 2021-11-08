CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Rams nominate Andrew Whitworth for 2021 Salute to Service Award

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
Andrew Whitworth has been a leader for the Rams since the day he stepped foot in their Thousand Oaks facility. He’s continued to establish himself as the go-to veteran in the locker room over the years, whether it’s leading by example in the community or organizing workouts for the offensive line during the offseason.

The Rams continues to recognize his efforts off the field, making him the team’s nominee for the 2021 Salute to Service Award, which is presented by USAA. Whitworth was also nominated by the Rams last year but the award went to Falcons executive Steve Cannon.

Each year, the Salute to Service Award is given to a member of the league who best demonstrates a commitment to honoring troops and the military.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

