Lions fans clamoring for a quarterback change may soon have another option in the fold, as the team has opened to window to activate Tim Boyle from IR. Amid the Lions’ 0-8 start, quarterback Jared Goff has been a rightful target of criticism. But he hasn’t gotten a lot of help in some respects, and there are no better options to replace him. Backup David Blough did not see the field until late in Week 8’s 44-6 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO