The 2021 NFL season has not gone easily for the Las Vegas Raiders. Despite a winning record at the halfway mark, it would be difficult to deem the year successful. These victories only make up for so much of what they’ve lost. First came the departure of Jon Gruden. Now, we have the recent developments regarding Henry Ruggs III and Damon Arnette. As former first-round picks in 2020, their early releases from the team chalk down that draft class as historically bad for the Raiders.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO