Florida continued its downward spiral Saturday night, losing 40-17 to host South Carolina -- its worst loss to the Gamecocks in school history. Gators coach Dan Mullen said afterward that his roster had been depleted during the week because of the flu, noting that anywhere between 20 to 30 players missed practice. He said quarterback Emory Jones tested positive for the flu Saturday morning, and the Gators had several players not make it off the team bus to play because they felt sick.

