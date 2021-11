A man who fled the scene of a fatal shooting on Monday morning in Seabrook was arrested but questions still remain about what led to shots being fired. Police were called to a house on Boynton Lane just after 9 a.m. and found a man dead in the driveway and a second with a gunshot wound, according to Senior Assistant Attorney General Benjamin Agati. A third man who fled the house was identified as Garrito Fort, 37, and was charged with possession of a pistol after having been convicted of a felony.

SEABROOK, NH ・ 12 DAYS AGO