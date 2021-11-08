CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can we fix child care?

By Angela Davis, Maja Beckstrom
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe business of child care has operated in a strained market for years — low wages for workers and high costs for parents. Now, the pandemic is showing just how vital and fragile our child care system is. Early in the pandemic, providers were hit hard by big changes...

kezi.com

Child care centers navigate staffing shortage

OREGON -- There’s a major issue child care centers are facing that’s become very common during the COVID-19 crisis: not enough staff. Some said there's a lack of applications coming in, and there's an urgent hunt to find quality people to work. The Eugene Family YMCA’s Senior Director of Youth...
EUGENE, OR
KQED

Why Child Care in California Hasn't Rebounded

For Tonya Muhammad, who runs the Lil Critters family day care in Hawthorne, spring of 2020 was, in a word, “horrible.” The early rush on cleaning supplies meant that she and her husband had to criss-cross Los Angeles to find disinfectant, sourcing bottles of Lysol from a dental supply company and aloe vera from a local nursery to make homemade hand sanitizer.
CALIFORNIA STATE
HeraldNet

Child care crisis hampers the economy, here and nationwide

Teacher’s assistant Brooklynn Bailey walks away after tucking a child in for a nap at Forever Young Daycare in Mountlake Terrace. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) At Forever Young Daycare in Mountlake Terrace, Amy McCoy is burning out fast. She’s spent half of this year trying to hire a new assistant for...
Radio Iowa

Reynolds releasing child care task force recommendations

Governor Reynolds is releasing a report developed by a task force she asked to examine the shortages in child care options for Iowa parents. “Iowa leads the nation in the share of households where both parents work and yet 23% of Iowans, including 35% of rural Iowans, live in a child care desert,” Reynolds said this morning during a news conference in Carlisle, “and the average Iowa family spends more on child care than it does housing.”
CARLISLE, IA
Fairfield Sun Times

Montana employers 'get the need' for child care

(The Center Square) – The $31 million in federal funding designated to help registered and licensed child care providers in Montana should help provide better wages and recover some of the losses caused by COVID-19, advocates say. The Child Care Stabilization Grants provided through the Montana Department of Public Health...
MONTANA STATE
Fredericksburg Standard

Labor shortage affects local child care crisis

Lack of staff means fewer spots for children in daycare centers. Fredericksburg already has a crisis in child care availability, and the labor shortage issues felt nationwide haven’t made it any better. Heather Davis, the owner of Bluebird Beginnings Learning Center, has been trying to hire for three positions for...
FREDERICKSBURG, TX
ourcommunitynow.com

The Real Costs of Child Care in America

Child care in Washington state and in the U.S. is a broken economic system, according to providers and other experts. The pieces just don’t fit, despite small and large efforts to fix the problem. Even care that meets only minimum licensing standards is too expensive for many parents,
EDUCATION
nonpareilonline.com

New report, funding address child care issues

CARLISLE — New state and federal funding is being made available to make child care in Iowa more accessible, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Wednesday as the recommendations on her child care task force were compiled in a new state report. According to the task force report, Iowa has the nation’s...
CARLISLE, IA
newsy.com

Child Care Workers Struggling Amid Shortages

Jessica Duckett is the director of Teddy Bear Daycare and Preschools in northern Virginia. "It's hard to be there for the staff, the families, the children. It's hard because I feel like we're running out of answers sometimes," she said. Duckett says her best days at work are when she...
EDUCATION
ABQJournal

‘Essential’ child care workers eligible for $1,500 payment

More than 11,000 child care workers in New Mexico are now eligible for a one-time $1,500 payment, according to the New Mexico Early Childhood Education and Care Department. The payments come from $18 million in federal funding and are intended as a show of appreciation for the state’s child care workers, the department announced Monday.
EDUCATION
doorcountydailynews.com

Lack of child care teachers creating two crises

Almost every industry is experiencing issues with hiring, but not all of them have a trickle-down effect like you could find with child care in northern Door County. Northern Door Children’s Center in Sister Bay is one of the few child-care facilities in the entire county. Retirements and other reasons have led the center to be about five teachers short of where they would like to be in terms of staffing. Like other businesses across the country, they have struggled to get applicants even after raising wages and increasing benefits. Karen Corekin-DelaMer from the Northern Door Children’s Center credits their staff for allowing them to maintain their services to as many families as they possibly can. Without the proper staffing, she says the waiting list for new families will grow and current families may have to become more flexible.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Standard-Examiner

Guest op-ed: The impact of child care on the economy

As vaccination rates increase, businesses reopen and kids prepare to return to school, we still have a long way to go before the pandemic is in our rearview mirror. Our economy continues to be in a precarious position after the past 18 months of adversity. A critical piece to revitalizing our economy may surprise you: child care.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
US News and World Report

Juneau Child Care Centers Face Staff Challenges

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Programs run by tribal and local governments are seeking to help child care providers in Juneau but challenges remain even with higher wages and bonuses the programs make possible. Little Eagles and Ravens Nest Child Care Center has advertised continuously for positions since opening in February...
postmessengerrecorder.com

Child Care Matters... to the Community, Families, Businesses

Corrine Hendrickson understands how difficult it can be to find quality childcare. Fourteen years ago, she was working as a retail manager and trying to juggle care for her 10-month-old son with her and her husband's schedules. One evening, she was talking with three friends, each of them pregnant and...
NEW GLARUS, WI
siouxlandproud.com

Governor Reynolds addresses child care shortage

CARLISLE, Iowa (KCAU) — Iowa has been facing a child-care crisis for years and it was only made worse during the pandemic. During a press conference on Wednesday, Governor Kim Reynolds promised new tools to help families find child care and get Iowans back to work. “This should make it...
CARLISLE, IA
Bradford Era

Will families be able to use new child care subsidies?

One of the more expensive and potentially transformational provisions included in the $2.5 trillion reconciliation package now before Congress: a new child care entitlement that would pay for 100 percent of child care costs for families making less than their state’s median income (about $100,000 nationwide). Families making up to 2.5 times their state’s median would pay no more than 7 percent of their income toward child care.
RELATIONSHIPS
Journal & Sunday Journal

Funscape to offer flexible child care options

KEARNEYSVILLE — When Mark and Dayna Stone relocated to Jefferson County, they looked for a service that had been available to them where they formerly lived that offered day care options on a flexible basis. “We came from Loudoun County, where there was the Wishing Tree that allowed parents to...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WV
sdstate.edu

Child and Family Resource Network provides services to child care providers, parents

Parents know finding quality child care is important and challenging. When parents cannot be with their children, it is critical they have high quality options for care. For more than 30 years, the Child and Family Resource Network at South Dakota State University has been providing resources to address this challenge with information and training to users and providers of child care and their families. The CFRN, which was previously known as the Family Resource Network, is a state and locally supported early childhood enrichment program.
BROOKINGS, SD
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Child care should be deemed essential

More than 75% of a child’s brain develops in their first five years. A young child’s relationships with parents, family, and other significant adults in their lives—including child care providers and teachers—directly affect a child’s well-being and ability to learn in elementary school and beyond. This isn’t “news” to parents...
EDUCATION
Daily Freeman

Letter: Families deserve affordable, quality child care

I strongly disagree with former U.S. Rep. John Faso’s narrow view of the Build Back Better plan (“Letter: Biden spending plan would be a costly mistake,” Oct. 23, 2021). Key components and programs, especially the recently announced framework to increase affordable child care for working families, are crucial investments in our social economy.
KINGSTON, NY

