CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

TV Insider’s Top 25 of the Week (November 8-14): ‘Mayor of Kingstown,’ ‘Supergirl’ Farewell & More

Corydon Times-Republican
 6 days ago

TV Insider’s Top 25 of the Week (November 8-14): ‘Mayor...

www.corydontimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Paste Magazine

Paramount+'s Mayor of Kingstown Is a Gritty Michigan Mess

Writer and director Taylor Sheridan has carved a strong niche for himself. His films have found strength in their diverse portrayal of crime in America, complete with interesting and empathetic character studies alongside an obvious care for depicting under-reported areas of the country. After the sweeping success of his first...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Insider#Supergirl
CinemaBlend

Two TV Shows Already In Danger Of Cancellation After Fall Premieres

The fall television season is officially in full swing, as faithful viewers are now indulging in all of the new and returning shows that are currently airing. Though it’s still early, warning signs can arise around this time that could indicate a show’s ultimate fate. At the moment, it would seem that two freshman series on Fox may be in danger of cancellation. The shows in question are Our Kind of People and The Big Leap, whose futures now seem uncertain due to a recent confirmation from their home network.
TV SERIES
Decider

How to Watch ‘SEAL Team’ on Paramount+

So, what’s in store for the David Boreanaz action series? And once you see the cliffhanger in Sunday’s episode, how will you find the conclusion? What’s the future for SEAL Team on CBS and in general? We’ve got answers to all those questions below. Here’s how the move will take...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

NCIS season 19 expands the McGee family with Home Improvement star

NCIS season 19 spoilers follow. NCIS has teased the introduction of a new character in the McGee family, played by Home Improvement star Patricia Richardson. In the upcoming episode 'Docked', which airs tonight (November 8) on CBS in the US, Richardson will join the cast as Tim McGee's mother-in-law. The...
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

NCIS viewers disappointed as latest episode pulled from schedule - find out why

NCIS fans have been left disappointed as the latest episodes of NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i were pulled from schedule on Monday evening - and replaced with reruns instead. New episodes of the long-running naval drama and its new spinoff have been airing on CBS at the new timeslot of 9pm and 10pm EST since mid-September, but unfortunately, fans of both series will have to wait another week for the next instalment.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
TVLine

Why CBS Is Dropping NCIS: Hawai'i Scenes Into the Middle of NCIS

Have you recently looked up from your phone while waiting out an NCIS ad break, fearing that you missed the end of the episode because a scene from NCIS: Hawai’i is playing on your screen? For those who have been watching NCIS and or FBI live this fall, the reaction to this new style of CBS promo is mixed. (And to those harrumphing, “Who sits through commercials anymore?!,” well, this fun article probably isn’t for you.) When I tweeted this Monday about nearly a full NCIS: Hawai’i scene being dropped into an NCIS ad break (instead of a traditional, quick “Coming up...
TV SERIES
FanSided

Why isn’t CSI: Vegas part of the January lineup on CBS?

When TV shows return in January on CBS, there’s going to be one less TV crime drama on the list. CSI: Vegas isn’t going to be on the air, but why?. The networks are announcing the midseason schedules, and CBS is the latest to do that. There is one less TV crime drama on the schedule. However, it’s not bad news about it just yet.
TV SERIES
ETOnline.com

Jeremy Renner and Kyle Chandler Play Hardball in 'Mayor of Kingstown' First Look (Exclusive)

Jeremy Renner and Kyle Chandler play hardball on Paramount+'s Mayor of Kingstown. The new series, from co-creators Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon, follows the McLusky family -- power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan, where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption and inequality, Mayor of Kingstown provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither.
TV & VIDEOS
Rolling Stone

What If ‘Mare of Easttown,’ but Jeremy Renner? Let’s Call It ‘Mayor of Kingstown’

The first thing you need to know about the new Paramount+ drama Mayor of Kingstown is that it is not a spinoff, reboot, or in any other way tied to Mare of Easttown, despite the two shows having sound-alike names. It’s the most confusing bit of series nomenclature since NCIS launched while CSI was still on the air, or perhaps going back to when ABC and CBS debuted dramas called Once and Again and Now And Again in the same season. Then again, maybe the echoing title is helpful. Mayor, like Mare, takes place in a dying Rust Belt community,...
TV & VIDEOS
FanSided

Will NCIS: Hawaii Season 2 happen at CBS?

We’re just a few episodes into the first season but eyes are already on the future. Will we see NCIS: Hawaii Season 2 happen at CBS?. If there’s one thing we’re not expecting, it’s decisions about the future of shows just yet. We’re only getting into November. There are still a few more months before CBS usually starts looking at renewals and cancellations.
HAWAII STATE
showbizjunkies.com

‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Review: Jeremy Renner’s Excellent in Gritty New TV Drama

Two-time Oscar nominee Jeremy Renner reunites with Wind River writer/director Taylor Sheridan for the gritty TV drama Mayor of Kingstown, premiering Sunday, November 14, 2021 on Paramount+. Renner stars as ex-con Mike McLusky who, along with his brother Mitch (Kyle Chandler), runs the town and keeps opposing forces from destroying the community.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘NCIS’ Pays Tribute To Longtime Audience Liaison Harriet Margulies

NCIS paid tribute Monday night to the CBS show’s longtime audience liaison Harriet Margulies, who died October 30 in Northridge after suffering a stroke. She was 94. The show honored Margulies with an “In Memoriam” tribute card at the end of Monday night’s episode. Born in Brooklyn, Margulies began her career as a publicist in New York City and later in Los Angeles. She became a production assistant for Universal Television in the 1970’s, where she worked on shows such as Kojak, Magnum P.I. and Quantum Leap. In the 1990’s she began work as an audience liaison for JAG and later NCIS where she connected fans all over the world to the CBS/Belisarius productions. In addition to her work in production, Margulies wrote an episode of Kojak in 1977 and made several on-screen, cameo appearances on Quantum Leap, JAG and NCIS. In an episode of Scene of the Crime, she appeared as a look-a-like Elizabeth Taylor, whom she resembled in her younger years. NCIS honored her last night for her 19 years of service on the program with a tribute card that read “In Memory Of Our Friend And Colleague Harriet Margulies. We Will Miss You.”
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Ratings: 9-1-1 and The Voice Dip, Tie DWTS for Monday Demo Win

In the latest TV ratings, NBC’s The Voice, Fox’s 9-1-1 and ABC’s Dancing With the Stars tied for the Monday demo win, while CBS’ NCIS commanded the night’s largest audience (as it does). NBC | The Voice (5.9 million total viewers, 0.7 demo rating, read recap) dipped to season lows. A broadcast airing of Peacock’s The Lost Symbol pilot (2 mil/0.3) did a tenth better than the latest Ordinary Joe. FOX | 9-1-1 (4.8 mil/0.7, read recap) dipped to season lows, while The Big Leap drew its second smallest audience (1.16 mil) and posted its seventh straight 0.2 rating. ABC | DWTS (4.8...
TV SHOWS

Comments / 0

Community Policy