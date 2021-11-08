CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mild Afternoons Through Mid-Week; Rain Returns Thursday

By James Spann
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLOUDLESS SKY: Not a cloud in the sky over Alabama this afternoon, and temperatures have warmed nicely after a cold start. Most communities are in the low 70s at mid-afternoon, a little above the average high of 67 for November 8. Tonight will be clear with a low in the 37-44...

