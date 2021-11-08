CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

COVID-19 cases climb in Greeley-Evans schools

kunc.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs host of KUNC's Colorado Edition, I work closely with our producers and reporters...

www.kunc.org

Comments / 0

Related
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Public Schools See 37 Student COVID-19 Cases

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — There are currently about 37 student cases of COVID-19 in the Pittsfield Public Schools and Superintendent Joseph Curtis is stressing the importance of mitigation practices. This case number is even higher than the district's rate during this time last year. "We have an extremely high number of...
PITTSFIELD, MA
alabamanews.net

ADPH: Alabama Public School COVID-19 Cases Drop to 752

The Alabama Department of Public Health has released a new COVID-19 school dashboard. It shows another drop in cases among the school systems that have reported to the state. The dashboard for October 28 shows 752 cases in Alabama’s public schools, down from 1,000 the week before. About a month ago, there were 2,487 cases. The decline has been steady, although some school systems didn’t report to the state because of fall break at various times in October.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Star-Tribune

COVID-19 cases down slightly in Natrona County schools

Natrona County school are reporting slightly fewer COVID-19 cases among students and staff. The Natrona County School District's latest numbers, released Friday, covered the previous two weeks. They showed 74 students and 21 staff with active infections. For the previous period, which ran from Oct. 9 through Oct. 22, there...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
Yuma Daily Sun

COVID-19 cases continue to be confirmed in south county schools

SAN LUIS – COVID-19 cases continued to be recorded among elementary school students and school employees in south Yuma County, where one classroom in San Luis recently closed. Monica Vargas, a health aid for the Gadsden Elementary School District, said two employees of the district’s Transportation Department recently tested positive...
SAN LUIS, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Greeley Evans#Kunc#Colorado Edition
The Spokesman-Review

COVID-19 cases in most Spokane-area schools starting to stabilize

The incidence of COVID-19 cases was lower or stable at most local school districts during the past week. At Spokane Public Schools, the number of positive cases during the past week was 92, an increase of five over the previous week. However, the number of people quarantined as a result...
SPOKANE, WA
Alpena News

Alpena Public Schools reports rise in COVID-19 cases

ALPENA — A recent spike in COVID-19 infections among Alpena Public Schools students and staff has APS officials encouraging extra precautions. As of noon Tuesday, health officials reported 75 new infections among students and seven new infections among staff members since Oct. 1, according to APS officials. With the rising...
ALPENA, MI
WMTW

COVID-19 cases force Lewiston Middle School to go remote

LEWISTON, Maine — Classes at Lewiston Middle School will be remote as cases of COVID-19 strain available staffing capacity. In a letter to parents, superintendent Jake Langlais announced all classes will be held virtually on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of this week. Last week, more than a dozen Lewiston Middle...
LEWISTON, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
kunc.org

Exploring the ethics behind Gov. Polis' triage care order

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Colorado is at its highest level since last December. With hospitals filling up, Gov. Jared Polis signed an executive order on Oct. 31 that gives the state control over hospital admissions and transfers. As host of KUNC's Colorado Edition, I work closely...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Henrico Citizen

COVID-19 cases in Henrico Schools remain on steady decline

COVID-19 cases in Henrico County Public Schools buildings have dipped yet again, with 44 cases reported last week. Since the school division transitioned to a once-weekly COVID-19 update in late September, cases have gone down almost every week. HCPS remains the largest school division in Virginia that updates cases on its public website weekly instead of daily.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
WOWT

Skyline Elementary School classroom closed due to positive COVID-19 cases

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A third grade classroom at Skyline Elementary School in Elkhorn is closed due to positive COVID-19 cases. In an email to parents, the school says three positive cases were identified in the classroom. In collaboration with the Douglas County Health Department, school officials decided to close...
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy