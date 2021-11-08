COVID-19 cases climb in Greeley-Evans schools

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. - An elementary school in suburban Rolling Meadows has been closed down temporarily because of an increase in COVID-19 cases at the school. The Cook County Department of Public Health and Community Consolidated School District 15 jointly made the decision on Friday. Willow Bend Elementary School will...
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — There are currently about 37 student cases of COVID-19 in the Pittsfield Public Schools and Superintendent Joseph Curtis is stressing the importance of mitigation practices. This case number is even higher than the district's rate during this time last year. "We have an extremely high number of...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The continuous progress Ohio has made on muzzling the Delta variant of COVID-19 is stopped for the moment, and those trends are evident in overall cases and infections reported by schools. Ohio’s K-12 schools on Thursday reported 5,348 new cases among students and staff for the week ending Sunday, Nov. 7. […]
The Alabama Department of Public Health has released a new COVID-19 school dashboard. It shows another drop in cases among the school systems that have reported to the state. The dashboard for October 28 shows 752 cases in Alabama’s public schools, down from 1,000 the week before. About a month ago, there were 2,487 cases. The decline has been steady, although some school systems didn’t report to the state because of fall break at various times in October.
Natrona County school are reporting slightly fewer COVID-19 cases among students and staff. The Natrona County School District's latest numbers, released Friday, covered the previous two weeks. They showed 74 students and 21 staff with active infections. For the previous period, which ran from Oct. 9 through Oct. 22, there...
Joseph P. Manning Elementary has had 16 cases within the last couple of weeks, the first there this year. An elementary school in Jamaica Plain is seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases that appears to be the largest cluster in a Boston public school so far this academic year. The...
SAN LUIS – COVID-19 cases continued to be recorded among elementary school students and school employees in south Yuma County, where one classroom in San Luis recently closed. Monica Vargas, a health aid for the Gadsden Elementary School District, said two employees of the district’s Transportation Department recently tested positive...
The incidence of COVID-19 cases was lower or stable at most local school districts during the past week. At Spokane Public Schools, the number of positive cases during the past week was 92, an increase of five over the previous week. However, the number of people quarantined as a result...
After falling for weeks, the United States’ COVID-19 case numbers are on the rise again. And unlike the summer surge that hit the Deep South, this time states with some of the nation’s highest vaccination rates are struggling to keep the virus under control. What You Need To Know. After...
ALPENA — A recent spike in COVID-19 infections among Alpena Public Schools students and staff has APS officials encouraging extra precautions. As of noon Tuesday, health officials reported 75 new infections among students and seven new infections among staff members since Oct. 1, according to APS officials. With the rising...
LEWISTON, Maine — Classes at Lewiston Middle School will be remote as cases of COVID-19 strain available staffing capacity. In a letter to parents, superintendent Jake Langlais announced all classes will be held virtually on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of this week. Last week, more than a dozen Lewiston Middle...
LEWISTON, Maine — The Lewiston school district is scheduling a series of COVID-19 vaccination clinics at their schools for Thursday and Friday, Nov. 18 and 19. Second doses will be administered on Dec. 9 and 10, meaning those who take part will be fully vaccinated by Christmas. Clinics will be...
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Colorado is at its highest level since last December. With hospitals filling up, Gov. Jared Polis signed an executive order on Oct. 31 that gives the state control over hospital admissions and transfers. As host of KUNC's Colorado Edition, I work closely...
Mirroring COVID-19 cases across the U.S. and Wyoming, cases across the Natrona County School District (NCSD) have decreased over the past two weeks, according to data from the district, compared to previous weeks. From Oct. 23 to Nov. 5, there were 74 COVID-19 cases among students and 21 among staff,...
COVID-19 cases in Henrico County Public Schools buildings have dipped yet again, with 44 cases reported last week. Since the school division transitioned to a once-weekly COVID-19 update in late September, cases have gone down almost every week. HCPS remains the largest school division in Virginia that updates cases on its public website weekly instead of daily.
BOSTON — The holidays are right around the corner, with Thanksgiving less than two weeks away, and many people are excited to spend some time with family and friends – but there are some concerning new trends in COVID-19 case numbers across the nation and the state. Cases in Massachusetts...
PHOENIX – Arizona health officials on Monday reported 2,657 new COVID-19 cases, breaking a four-day streak of more than 3,000 cases, and no additional deaths from the disease. The latest documented totals are 1,192,365 infections and 21,409 fatalities, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services COVID-19 dashboard. After plateauing...
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A third grade classroom at Skyline Elementary School in Elkhorn is closed due to positive COVID-19 cases. In an email to parents, the school says three positive cases were identified in the classroom. In collaboration with the Douglas County Health Department, school officials decided to close...
