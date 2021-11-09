CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Trump allies Flynn, Miller, Eastman, others subpoenaed by Jan 6 committee

By Patricia Zengerle
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yUS8f_0cqPcaVK00
A mob of supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump fight with members of law enforcement at a door they broke open as they storm the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. congressional committee probing the deadly Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol issued subpoenas seeking documents and testimony from six more associates of former President Donald Trump, including top aides from his re-election campaign.

They are William Stepien, manager of the Republican president's 2020 re-election campaign; Jason Miller, senior adviser to the campaign; Angela McCallum, national executive assistant to the campaign; John Eastman, an attorney for Trump; Michael Flynn, who was briefly Trump's national security advisor, and Bernard Kerik, a former New York City police commissioner.

The Democratic-led House of Representatives Select Committee wants those subpoenaed to sit for depositions scheduled for between Nov. 30 and Dec. 13.

The panel has now issued 25 subpoenas and received testimony from more than 150 witnesses. More subpoenas are expected as soon as this week.

The subpoenas announced on Monday focus on Trump associates believed to have strategized about ways to overturn the results of the November 2020 election, including those who spent time at a "command center" at Washington's Willard Hotel set up to steer efforts to deny Democrat Joe Biden his victory.

Eastman in particular has been under intense scrutiny. He spoke at the Jan. 6 rally where Trump gave a fiery speech alleging election fraud and urging supports to march on the Capitol. Eastman also wrote a memo outlining how, in his view, then-Vice President Mike Pence could thwart formal congressional certification of Trump's re-election loss. Pence ultimately declined to follow Eastman's advice.

"In the days before the January 6th attack, the former president's closest allies and advisors drove a campaign of misinformation about the election and planned ways to stop the count of Electoral College votes," Representative Bennie Thompson, chairman of the Select Committee, said in a statement.

"The Select Committee needs to know every detail about their efforts to overturn the election, including who they were talking to in the White House and in Congress, what connections they had with rallies that escalated into a riot, and who paid for it all," Thompson said.

HUNDREDS OF ARRESTS

Miller declined comment. Kerik issued a statement accusing the committee of deciding to "publicly defame" him and demanded that it retract its press release. The other Trump associates could not immediately be reached for comment or did not respond.

More than 670 people have been charged with taking part in the riot at the Capitol as Congress and Pence were to certify Biden's defeat of Trump. It was the worst attack on the seat of the U.S. government since the War of 1812 and the only time power in the United States has not been transferred peacefully.

Trump has filed suit to avoid turning over White House documents and urged former aides to reject panel subpoenas, claiming the right to withhold information because of executive privilege, a legal principle that protects many White House communications.

Legal experts have disputed his claim that the principle applies.

The House voted last month to hold longtime Trump ally Steve Bannon in contempt over his refusal to cooperate.

Four people died the day of the assault, and one Capitol police officer died the next day of injuries sustained while defending Congress. Hundreds of police were injured during the multi-hour onslaught, and four officers have since taken their own lives.

The Select Committee was created by House Democrats against the wishes of most Republicans. Two of its nine members - Representatives Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger - are Republicans who joined House Democrats in voting to impeach Trump in January on a charge of inciting the Jan. 6 attack in a fiery speech to supporters earlier that day.

Multiple courts, state election officials and members of Trump's own administration have rejected his claims that Biden won because of election fraud.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 798

Unaffiliated
5d ago

Don't Stop Until You Leave No Stone Unturned !! We The People Deserve To Know The Whole Truth...No Matter What It Might Be...Or What Party Or Parties Are Involved !!🇺🇸

Reply(107)
153
Clark Lonnie
5d ago

I don't understand what's taking so long. when you drag your feet. You're just reaffirming that certain people are above the law.

Reply(43)
61
old man bs
5d ago

It’s time for the justice system to get the people’s government BACK IN ORDER; Republicans senator’s who took their part in their shameful actions against the American people. Why SHOULD THE PEOPLE WHO FOLLOWED, their actions against the president elected and the government; the leaders, ( the small and lowest republicans) should start their sentencing. Prison time HAWLEY AND TED CRUZ AND MO BROOKS JUST TO START WITH; FOR THE PEOPLE!!!

Reply(9)
47
Related
Newsweek

Donald Trump Supporters Didn't Appreciate Barack Obama's 'So-Called Wisdom'

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. If President Trump had been running the country, he stopped after Friday, November 13, focusing almost all of his attention on election results and his Stop the Steal claims. Republicans also began lining up behind the president, and not just the right wing of the party.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Sorry, Mr. Trump: Executive privilege is President Biden’s to assert

That is, does executive privilege — a president’s ability to shield internal documents and private conversations with top advisers from discovery — belong to the sitting president or the president whose secrets are being sought?. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up. The answer is complicated, but...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Trump sours on DeSantis

TODAY’S MUST-READ — “The toughest trial KEVIN MCCARTHY faces on his way to becoming House speaker isn’t reclaiming the majority. It’s what comes afterward.” That’s the blunt takeaway from Olivia Beavers’ big piece this morning drawing on interviews with more than 40 Republicans, which “point to two worrisome factions for McCarthy in a future vote for speaker: conservatives and wild cards.”
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bennie Thompson
Person
Michael Flynn
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Steve Bannon
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Adam Kinzinger
Person
Bernard Kerik
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capitol#Republican#Democratic#Command Center#Willard Hotel#Electoral College#The Select Committee
MSNBC

Donald Trump defends Jan. 6 rioters who chanted to 'hang' Mike Pence

Newly released audio of a reporter’s interview in March with former President Donald Trump brings into focus just how much resentment Trump felt over Mike Pence’s refusal to help him overturn the 2020 election. The interview was conducted by ABC News’s Jonathan Karl for his forthcoming book, “Betrayal,” which examines...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
MSNBC

How far will Trump go to hide Jan. 6 documents from Congress?

Donald Trump and his legal team haven't just picked a curious fight over executive privilege, they're also committing to that fight with extraordinary vigor. On Tuesday, a federal judge ruled that the former president does not have the legal authority to block the release of materials to the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack. "[Trump's] position that he may override the express will of the executive branch appears to be premised on the notion that his executive power 'exists in perpetuity,'" Judge Tanya S. Chutkan wrote. "But Presidents are not kings, and Plaintiff is not President."
POTUS
AOL Corp

Trump defends supporters who threatened to 'hang Mike Pence' on Jan. 6: 'It's common sense'

Weeks after the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot, former President Donald Trump vehemently defended his supporters who threatened to “hang” former Vice President Mike Pence. In an interview with ABC News’ Jonathan Karl at Mar-a-Lago on March 18, Trump was asked whether he was worried about Pence’s safety during the Jan. 6 siege at the Capitol. The vice president, who was presiding over the certification of the 2020 election results, had to be whisked away by the Secret Service when an angry mob stormed the Capitol building.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Reuters

223K+
Followers
238K+
Post
112M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy