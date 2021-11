Elizabeth Holmes grew so irritated with a probing Theranos Inc. investor that she offered to pay him more than five times what he paid for his stake to go away, he testified. Alan Eisenman, a former money manager and financial planner from Houston, told jurors at Holmes’s criminal trial that he tried in vain for years to get straight answers about the blood-testing startup, only to see it ultimately collapse in 2018 while he was still holding his stake of about $1.2 million.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO