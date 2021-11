The Ethereum price prediction is seen breaking above the $4700 resistance level as the coin touches the all-time high. ETH/USD is seen refreshing to a new high after touching the new high at $4793 to trade close the resistance level of $4800. However, the coin is currently trading at $4,772 with a bullish movement towards the upper boundary of the channel. In other words, sellers may make an attempt to return back into the market but the bulls are likely to collect more on the price dips.

RETAIL ・ 6 DAYS AGO