Public Health

State’s Daily Infection Average Dips Below 100

bigislandnow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hawaiʻi Department of Health reported 94 new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the statewide total to 85,139. No new COVID-related fatalities were reported. A total of 17 new infections were...

bigislandnow.com

WTVQ

State’s COVID positivity rate struggling to stay below 5%

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky’s overall COVID numbers continue a slow decline but getting and keeping key barometers on a downward trend remains difficult. Most notably the state’s positivity rate won’t get or stay below 5%, a key level. The struggle suggests case numbers may be plateauing rather than continuing to decline.
FRANKFORT, KY
Metro News

Active COVID-19 cases dip below 7,400

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia is again below 7,400 active coronavirus cases. The state Department of Health and Human Resources updated its coronavirus dashboard on Sunday, in which officials reported 7,364 confirmed coronavirus cases. Officials announced no new deaths related to the coronavirus. The statewide total for the pandemic so...
CHARLESTON, WV
Springfield News Sun

Ohio’s 21-day average drops below 200 COVID-19 hospitalizations a day

Ohio’s reported an average of fewer than 200 COVID-19 hospitalizations a day over the last three weeks on Wednesday. The state’s 21-day average is 198 hospitalizations a day, according to the Ohio Department of Health. The last time it was below 200 was in late September. Hospitalizations have been slowly...
OHIO STATE
bigislandnow.com

21 New COVID Cases Confirmed on Big Island

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health reported 79 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 85,218. No new COVID-related fatalities were reported. A total of 21 new infections were identified on the Big Island Tuesday. Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense Agency reports 329 active cases and 13 persons hospitalized. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KMIZ ABC 17 News

MONDAY UPDATES: New cases of COVID-19 in Missouri below daily averages

(KMIZ) The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported Monday new cases of COVID-19 were below daily averages. According to the state health department, 567 people tested positive for the virus using PCR tests. That's below Missouri's daily average of 722 cases for the testing method. State health department COVID-19 dashboard on Nov. 8, The post MONDAY UPDATES: New cases of COVID-19 in Missouri below daily averages appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
bigislandnow.com

10 New COVID Cases Reported on Hawaiʻi Island

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health reported 81 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 85,709. No new COVID-related fatalities were reported. A total of 10 new infections were identified on the Big Island Saturday. Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense Agency reported 293 active cases, and 10 persons hospitalized. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
bigislandnow.com

81 New Cases Reported

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health reported 81 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 85,790. One new COVID-related fatalities were reported. A total of eight new infections were identified on the Big Island Sunday. The state’s seven-day average is now 81 new cases daily, with a test positivity...
PUBLIC HEALTH
International Business Times

143 Fully Vaccinated Oregon Residents Who Received Pfizer Vaccine Have Died Of COVID-19

More than 140 fully vaccinated individuals in Oregon have died of COVID-19 despite receiving the vaccine developed by Pfizer-BioNTech, according to state data. At least 143 Oregon residents who have received two doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine have died of the virus as of Oct. 14. The state has also recorded 15,057 breakthrough infections and 562 breakthrough hospitalizations among Pfizer recipients since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the latest data.
OREGON STATE
Mic

Why COVID is surging in states with high vaccination rates

In our latest edition of “Why is COVID Still Doing That?” we’re seeing states with relatively high vaccination rates currently going through some of the worst COVID surges in the country. Vermont, for example, has a gold star as far having much of its population vaxxed; but they’re experiencing an unfortunate spike, with a 42% surge in cases this past week, per ABC. What gives?
PUBLIC HEALTH
Virginian-Pilot

Moderna booster dosage concerns prompted cancellation of Virginia Beach employee-only vaccine clinics, spokesperson says

Coronavirus vaccination clinics for Virginia Beach city employees were canceled through the rest of the year due to concerns over “improper dosage” of the Moderna booster vaccine provided, according to a city spokesperson. Tiffany Russell said the concerns are under review by the city auditor’s office. She did not provide details, citing medical privacy concerns. The Moderna booster contains ...
VIRGINIA STATE
cbslocal.com

COVID Hospitalizations Dip Below 1,600 Across Florida

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – The number of people hospitalized in Florida because of COVID-19 has dropped below 1,600, according to data posted online Monday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The data showed that Florida hospitals had 1,594 inpatients with COVID-19, down from 1,732 on Friday. Also, the...
FLORIDA STATE
ksro.com

Northern California Reservoirs Still Below Historic Averages

The Department of Water Resources says many of the largest reservoirs in Northern California are sitting well below their historic averages. This, despite a wetter-than-usual month of October. Lake Shasta sits at 23% of its total capacity and 43% of its average capacity for this time of year. Lake Oroville is 29% full which is 56% of its historic average. Other reservoirs are looking a bit better, including Folsom Lake at 80% of average capacity. Lake Berryessa is 59% full and 83% of average. Don Pedro Reservoir is about half full and sits at 75% of average.
ECONOMY
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, You're Barred From Entering the U.S., Starting Today

Millions of people are now being allowed to enter the U.S. for the first time in nearly 18 months. In mid-October, the White House announced that it would soon be opening up the country's borders to fully vaccinated travelers, after having prohibited most non-U.S. citizens from 33 countries during the thick of the pandemic. As of Nov. 8, travelers from dozens of countries can enter the U.S. if they show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test taken within three days of travel, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But not all fully vaccinated travelers are being permitted under the administration's new guidelines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Urgent Warning to Vaccinated People

The U.S. has been fighting the COVID pandemic for nearly two years now. While we all hoped that the virus would be eradicated by now, a full year since the introduction of highly effective vaccines, slowing vaccination rates and a fast-spreading variant kept the pandemic in full swing over the summer. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only 58.5 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, leaving more than 60 million people unvaccinated despite being eligible. But while health officials caution that the unvaccinated are most at risk right now, some experts now say that vaccinated people should also be on high alert.
PHARMACEUTICALS
khqa.com

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19. Here's what that means

Between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s cumulative count for breakthrough deaths jumped by 51% from 7,178 to 10,857. Some conservatives and vaccine skeptics have pointed to the seemingly drastic increase to bolster arguments against mandatory immunization policies. “40% of all covid deaths last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
UpNorthLive.com

First pediatric death reported by Health Department of Northwest Michigan

NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Health Department of Northwest Michigan is reporting the first pediatric death within its four-county jurisdiction. The death was reported to the health department Friday, Nov. 12. Health officials expressed their sympathy to this family dealing with the death of a child and all families who...
HEALTH
CBS San Francisco

State Public Health Department Says All Fully-Vaccinated Adults Should Receive Booster

SAN JOSE (KPIX) — The California Department of Public Health has directed health care providers to administer the booster shot upon request to any adult fully-vaccinated for six months, according to a letter from the agency dated Nov. 9. The direction to vaccinate millions of Californians who are 18 and older and six months out from their last COVID dose, comes exactly two weeks from Thanksgiving Day. Before the announcement, only those who were 65 and older, immunocompromised or in high-exposure jobs were eligible to get the booster shot. “I think the state of California made the right decision in saying they...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: Governor Signs Executive Order To Allow Any Resident 18 & Older Access To A Booster Shot

DENVER (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis has made it clear every Coloradan who is 18 or older can get a booster shot, regardless of any federal COVID guidance. He signed an executive order declaring Colorado as high risk for exposure. That means people who are 6 months past their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine — and those who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago — can get a booster shot. Officials with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment say that will help reduce transmission and help prevent hospitals and health care workers from being overwhelmed as the state experiences a surge in delta variant coronavirus infections. Booster shots previously were available for those 65 and older, adults with special medical conditions and those at high risk of exposure at the workplace or elsewhere to the virus. (© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
COLORADO STATE

