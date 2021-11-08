CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Coca-Cola Company Names WPP as Global Marketing Network Partner; Also Appoints Complementary Media Partner

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Coca-Cola Company today named WPP as Global Marketing Network Partner to play a key role in executing a new marketing model that is built to drive long-term growth for the entire company’s portfolio of brands across more than 200 countries and territories. Coca-Cola’s new, integrated agency model...

