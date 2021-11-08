CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kickoff time, TV Channel announced for Auburn vs South Carolina

By Lance Dawe
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
The Tigers will not be getting the same treatment they got in Columbia, South Carolina last season.

Auburn faces off against South Carolina on November 20th at 6 p.m. CST on ESPN. Auburn currently leads the all-time series 10-2-1. Last season, the Tigers lost in Columbia 30-22, giving the Gamecocks their first win over Auburn since 1993.

Both Auburn and South Carolina are experiencing program revivals following the firing of their respective coaches last year. The Tigers are currently 6-3, with an outside shot to the SEC Championship Game, and the Gamecocks are 5-4 with their third-string transfer QB at the helm. SC is also fresh off of a dominant win over Florida.

Auburn takes on Mississippi State this Saturday, whereas South Carolina takes on Missouri.

